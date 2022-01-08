C’MON C’MON
(On demand)
Joaquin Phoenix gives another solid performance as Johnny, an audio journalist based in New York City who travels throughout the United States interviewing children and teens. They answer questions about the world, what the future will look like and their dreams, hopes and fears. Johnny joins with other journalists who conduct similar interviews that will eventually become a documentary.
When Johnny’s estranged sister Viv (Gaby Hoffman) asks him to stay with her son Jesse (Woody Hoffman), Johnny, who has no experience in caring for a child, reluctantly agrees.
Viv leaves Los Angeles to try to help her husband Paul (Scoot McNairy), who has moved to San Francisco for work and suffers from a recurring mental illness.
Even though their daily struggles continue, Johnny’s bond with Jesse remains transformative, and Jesse benefits from having a father figure back in his life.
Written and directed by Mike Mills (“20th Century Women”), the black and white feature explores parenting and accepting children as they are. Mill concentrates on the real-life problems that children as well as their elders face. While the touching story is fictional, the interviews with the non-actor youngsters throughout the country are factual.
Rated R 3 Stars
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
(Theaters and Apple TV+)
Joel Coen directs and provides the screenplay for this stunning adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” starring Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth and Denzel Washington as Macbeth. Brendan Gleeson portrays King Duncan, who unfortunately arrives with his retinue to stay at Macbeth’s castle after Lady Macbeth had convinced her husband that he will be able to fulfill his ambitions by murdering the king.
The stylized black and white production includes stark settings and an atmosphere of doom, along with Carter Burwell’s ominous score. British actress and contortionist Kathryn Hunter shapeshifts as she portrays the Three Witches who predict Macbeth’s fate.
Rated R 3 and 1/2 Stars
THE POWER OF THE DOG
(Netflix)
An aura of tragedy surrounds Jane Campion’s riveting dark western. British actor and likely Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game,” “Dr. Strange,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”) is macho cowboy Phil Burbank, who owns a large Montana ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons). Set in the 1920s and based on Thomas Savage’s novel, the film begins with a cattle drive and an overnight stop at an inn owned by Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst). When George falls in love with Rose, they marry and return to live in the Burbank home accompanied by Rose’s teenage son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee).
“The Power of the Dog” should be honored in numerous categories during the upcoming Academy Awards.
Rated R 4 Stars
THE HAND OF GOD
(Netflix)
Academy Award-winning Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino wrote and directed “The
Hand of God.” Set in Naples during the 1980s, the episodic Italian language feature focuses on the Schisa family—mother Maria (Teresa Saponangelo) father Saverio (Toni Servillo), brother and aspiring actor Marchino (Marlon Joubert) and especially on awkward teenager Fabieto Schisa (Filippo Scotti). The movie is a coming-of-age story based on Sorrentino’s own early years in Naples. Football (his hero Diego Maradona joins the Naples’ team), filmmaking, romance and tragedy are part of Fabieto’s youthful experiences.
Rated R 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.