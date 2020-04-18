Brothers Joel and Ethan Coen have been making movies for more than three decades.
As producers, co-writers and co-directors, the talented and innovative filmmakers have distinguished themselves with a slew of outstanding dramas, comedies and thrillers along with genre hybrids. Critics and audiences always look forward to the next Coen film.
The following are selected Coen Brothers favorites which are available on DVD or online.
RAISING ARIZONA
(1987)
Because former police officer Edwina “Ed” (Holly Hunter) and her ex-convict husband “Hi” McDunnough (Nicolas Cage) cannot have a child of their own, they set out to kidnap one of the famous “Arizona Quints,” the quintuplet sons of furniture magnate Nathan Arizona (Trey Wilson) in an over-the-top comic fantasy.
FARGO
(1996)
Joel Coen’s wife Frances McDormand won an Oscar for her portrayal of pregnant Minnesota police chief Marge Gunderson in this grisly dark comedy which includes a kidnapping and several homicides. Costars are William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare and Harve Presnell.
THE BIG LEBOWSKI (1998)
Because of mistaken identity, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) is the victim of a beating intended for Jeffrey Lebowski aka “The Big Lebowski” (David Huddleston) in the Coens’ comic cult film. John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and John Torturro join “The Dude” in his favorite activity--bowling.
O BROTHER,
WHERE ART THOU?
(2000)
In rural Mississippi during 1937, Ulysses Everett McGill (George Clooney), Delmar (Tim Blake Nelson) and Pete (John Torturro) escape from a chain gang and go after a hidden treasure. A comic take on Homer’s epic poem “Ulysses,” the movie includes gospel and blue grass music.
NO COUNTRY FOR
OLD MEN
(2007)
Based on Cormac McCarthy’s novel, the multi-Oscar-winning movie blends drama, jet black comedy and mystery. As he makes his way across Texas to recover the money stolen by Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), vicious hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) leaves a trail of bodies behind. Tommy Lee Jones portrays Sheriff Ed Tom Bell.
TRUE GRIT
(2010)
(Amazon Prime)
The Coens’ western movie introduces Hailee Steinfeld as 14-year-old Mattie Ross who hires Deputy U.S. Marshall Reuben J. “Rooster” Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) to find her father’s killer, Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin). Matt Damon plays Texas Ranger LaBoeuf and Barry Pepper is “Lucky” Ned Pepper.
INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS
(2013)
(Amazon Prime)
Oscar Isaac is down-on-his-luck folk singer Llewyn Davis in a melancholy dark comedy about the competitive music scene in Greenwich Village circa 1961. Costars include Carey Mulligan and Justin Timberlake as Jim and Jean Berkey, John Goodman as Roland Turner and Adam Driver as Al Cody.
HAIL, CAESAR!
(2016)
(Amazon Prime)
Hollywood studio “fixer” Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin), who suppresses movie star scandals, searches for missing star Baird Whitlock (George Clooney) in a goofy, hilarious salute to Tinseltown in the 1950s. Scene stealers include Tilda Swinton as twin gossip columnists and Channing Tatum in an eye-popping Gene Kelly-like dance number.
THE BALLAD OF
BUSTER SCRUGGS
(2018)
(Netflix)
The Coen Brothers’ anthology of six often grim and violent comic-dramas takes place in the Old West.
Tim Blake Nelson portrays singing cowboy Buster Scruggs in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” James Franco is an unfortunate bank robber in “Near Algodones.” Liam Neeson and Harry Melling appear in “Meal Ticket.” Tom Waits is a prospector who discovers a vein of gold in “All Gold Canyon.” Zoe Kazan and Bill Heck meet on a wagon train headed for Oregon in “The Gal Who Got Rattled.” Tyne Daly and Brendan Gleeson are stagecoach passengers in “The Mortal Remains.”
Alice Reese is a member of theDallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association.
She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR
