The following recommended movies debuted on the big screen during 2017 and 2019. All are now available on DVD or online.
THE CURRENT WAR (2017)
The electricity that we now take for granted was considered miraculous when street lamps were first illuminated in 1882. Although Thomas A. Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) is usually credited with lighting the world, in reality, his chief competitor, George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), did it better and cheaper.
With this compelling and fascinating reenactment, Director Alfonso Gomez-Reion cleverly presents the conflict between Edison, who used Direct Current (DC) and Westinghouse, who favored Alternating Current (AC).
Also in the mix, brilliant European Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult) contributes his own inventions to the emerging electrical industry.
Even though he was a brilliant inventor, Edison hated competition and was not above bad-mouthing Westinghouse, Tesla or anyone who did not give him total credit for electrifying the United States.
Superb support comes from Tom Holland as Edison’s loyal assistant and Tuppence Middleton as Mary Edison.
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
THE GOOD LIAR (2019)
Veteran British actors Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Ian McKellen portray wealthy widow Betty McLeish and conman Roy Courtnay in a drama chock full of twists which hearkens back to the stylish thrillers of the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock.
After meeting on a computer-matched date, Betty and Roy seem to hit it off. Eventually, because of his bad knee and inability to climb the stairs to his flat, she invites him to stay at her home in a new suburban village for seniors outside London.
While Betty lets Roy into every aspect of her life, her grandson Steven (Russell Tovey) relays his suspicions about the elderly charmer.
Screenwriter Jeffery Hatcher and director Bill Condon give these iconic performers the opportunity to show their trademark wit and charisma in an entertaining, bloody and smart cat and mouse game.
Rated R 3 Stars
DARK WATERS (2019)
Even with the gross-out scenes of mad cows, this movie uplifts as a modern day David and Goliath tale.
Attorney Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) works for a Cincinnati law first that principally defends large chemical corporation against pesky regulations. But Bilott finds himself drawn into a West Virginia case in which a farmer (Bill Camp) claims that the DuPont Chemical Corporation has poisoned his livestock.
Based on actual facts, the farmer’s original case leads to a plethora of cases concerning folks who have suffered appalling illnesses and deaths because of toxic waster in the soil and water around the area where DuPont dumped vast amounts of PFOA, a biproduct of a chemical which was not regulated by the government. Instead of simply getting DuPont to clean up the area, Bilott finds himself dealing with powerful lobbyists and dawdling government agencies.
Ruffalo brings the crusading, dedicated and idealistic attorney to vivid life. Anne Hathaway portrays Bilott’s wife Sarah, and Tim Robbins is his boss Tom Terp.
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
READY OR NOT (2019)
“Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” merges with “The Most Dangerous Game” in a very dark comedy thriller about a bride who tries to keep from getting killed on her wedding night.
After the ceremony at the magnificent Le Domas estate, groom Alex Le Domas (Mark O’Brien) tells his bride Grace (Samara Weaving) about a quirky family tradition which requires each new family member to play a game. The game of “Hide and Seek” sounds like an innocent bit of fun; instead it turns deadly with Grace struggling to survive as her in-laws (Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell) and various Le Domas family members track her with antique weapons, including ancient rifles, a cross bow and a massive battle axe.
Despite its bucket o’blood concept, the movie has more than gore to recommend it. The clever script by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, strong direction and editing by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet and star-making performance by Weaving made “Ready or Not” scary and funny enough to earn instant cult classic status.
Rated R 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
