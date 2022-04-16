FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
(Theaters)
The third movie in J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts” series follows Ministry of Magic’s Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in his latest adventure.
Hogwarts master Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) asks Newt to gather members of the powerful wizarding community in order to find a way to stop infamous dark wizard Geilert Grindelwald (excellent villain Mads Mikkelson) from seizing control of the wizarding universe and ruling the Muggles’ world as well.
Newt recruits imposing American witchcraft and wizardry teacher Eulalie “Lally” Hicks (Jessica Williams), his brother Theseus (Callum Turner), Senegalese-French wizard Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam) and Muggle Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler who once more serves as the comic relief).
Jacob gets involved with Newt and company to win back Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol), his former lover who was lured away by Grindelwald.
Part of the special fun in the effects-filled fantasy series comes as Newt discovers all manner of previously unknown beasts such as the qilin, aka the Asian unicorn, which looks like a deer mixed with a tiny dragon. The qilin can see into one’s soul as well as into the future.
Also, Newt and Theseus encounter a blast-ended screwt, which shoots fire out of its backside. A large snallygaster, which is part bird, part reptile, flies while carrying Newt and his suitcase.
Much better and more cohesive than the last film, director David Yates’ “The Secrets of Dumbledore” holds our interest with its bizarre creatures and involving plot that pits the quirky wizards against a charismatic would-be dictator and his army.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
UPCOMING MOVIES
THE BAD GUYS
In this animated film, a group of criminal animals pretend to reform themselves instead of being arrested and tried for their crimes. The voice cast includes Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, Awkwafina as Mrs. Tarantula and Zazie Beetz as a red fox known as The Crimson Paw.
DR. STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Marvel superhero Dr. Stephen Strange, a master of the mythic arts, who travels to the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.
Other cast members are Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong: The Sorcerer Supreme and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.
THE DUKE
Taxi driver Kempton Bunton (Oscar winner Jim Broadbent) steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London in 1961. It remains the only theft in the Gallery’s history.
The comic drama is based on a true story. Fellow Oscar winner Helen Mirren portrays Dorothy Bunton.
DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA
The original Downton Abbey cast members— Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan— return in the second feature based on the longtime television series. The screenplay is by Oscar winner Julian Fellowes and Simon Curtis directs.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.