JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
(Theaters)
CGI rules as those awesome dinos return in the sixth and final (!) entertaining installment of the franchise which began all the way back in 1993.
In director Colin Trevorrow’s sci-fi tale “Jurassic World Dominion,” the tame, as well as the man-eating, prehistoric creatures populate all parts of the Earth.
Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) from the “Jurassic Park” films join with Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) from the “Jurassic World” films in a globetrotting adventure. The scientific types set out to save mankind and the dinosaur population as well.
Recurring characters Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong) have key roles. Strong support comes from new players Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) and Ramsey Cole (Mamaoudou Athie). Picking up four years after “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018), the latest movie opens with Grady wrangling a Parasauropophus herd. His romantic partner Dearing has made it her life’s work to save as many creatures as possible.
In addition, Grady and Dearing act as parents to protect Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), the cloned granddaughter of Jurassic Park’s co-owner Benjamin Lockwood. It’s another tale of a scientist placing profits ahead of humanity.
Biosyn research facility CEO Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott) threatens the world’s food supply with the loss of crops that don’t come from Biosyn seed.
Plus, the villainous Dodgson has managed to convince world governments to let him keep and study predatory beasts.
Resembling an Indiana Jones saga that includes dinosaurs, the latest film puts the actors through scary encounters with hungry raptors and the ever scary T-Rex. But the actors usually remain unscathed after falling from an airplane, crawling out of an overturned vehicle or wrestling with a behemoth! Skip the logic and enjoy the action: people versus people—and people versus terrifying reconstituted beasts.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
BENEDICTION
(Theaters)
After Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden) won the Military Cross for his service at the Western Front during World War I, he refused to perform any more military duties.
He criticized the British government for prolonging the war instead of negotiating for peace. While he could have been court-martialed for his statements, his influential friend (Simon Russell Beale) pulled strings so that Sassoon was sent to a mental hospital.
Filmmaker Terence Davies cowrote and directed this brilliant biopic about Brit Sassoon,“the war poet,” whose poems reflect the brutality and carnage that he witnessed in the trenches.
Davies inserted black and white footage of soldiers in battle as Lowden or Peter Capaldi, who portrays the elder Sassoon, recite anti-war stanzas. Especially effective, Davies juxtaposes running cattle and soldiers in battle as Vaughn Monroe sings “Ghost Riders in the Sky.”
Sassoon, who was a gay man with a number of partners, including famous actor and singer Ivor Novello, eventually married Hester Gatty (Kate Phillips and Gemma Jones).
An enthralling movie with witty dialogue and poignant episodes, “Benediction” gives a stunning portrait of the still relevant author of poetry and prose.
Rated PG-13
3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
