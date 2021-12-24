AMERICAN UNDERDOG: THE KURT WARNER STORY (Theaters)
Kurt Warner’s life story was revealed in his memoir “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season.”
Now, his inspiring biopic comes to the screen starring Zachary Levi as the talented athlete who finally got a chance in the NFL after interludes as a grocery store stocker and as an Iowa Barnstormer arena football player.
Because Warner played college ball at the small University of Northern Iowa, he had trouble getting professional teams to pay attention to him. But when he finally got a chance with the Green Bay Packers, he failed to be assertive enough to be noticed.
The filmmaking brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin, who brought “I Can Only Imagine” to the screen in 2018, cowrote and directed “American Underdog.”
The feelgood, faith-based feature includes Warner’s romance with Brenda (Anna Paquin), a former Marine and a single mother of two children. Brenda’s son Zack (Hayden Zaller) suffers from blindness and other challenges.
When the would-be quarterback finally gets his chance as an undrafted free agent in the NFL under Coach Dick Vermeil (Dennis Quaid) of the St. Louis Rams, Warner shows humility along with his amazing passing skills.
Rated PG
3 Stars
LICORICE PIZZA (Theaters)
Encino, California high school student Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) is fascinated by an attractive young woman who is an assistant to the photographer on “picture day.”
Although twentysomething Alana Kane (Alana Haim) rebuffs Gary as too young for her, he persists and manages to get her phone number.
In acclaimed writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1973 slice-of-life nostalgic comic-drama, Gary and Alana remain the principal characters in a rollicking episodic tale which veers into occasional melancholy.
At a mere 15-years-old, Gary has already worked as an actor on a TV series and now considers himself an entrepreneur. He ventures into the waterbed craze and enlists Alana as a sort of business manager. Alana, who wants to be an actress, scores an audition with actor Jack Holden (Sean Penn), but the evening goes awry when boozed-up Holden and film director Rex Blau (Tom Waits) decide to recreate a scene from one of their movies with a motorcycle jump over a flaming ramp. Alana falls off the motorbike before the jump, and Gary rescues her.
After the OPEC oil crisis stops the production of waterbeds, Gary opens a pinball machine store.
Anderson selected non-professionals Hoffman and Haim as the film’s stars. Their natural, unaffected performances bring a fresh reality to this Hollywood saga.
In a memorable bit connected to waterbeds and the gas shortage, Bradley Cooper brilliantly portrays Jon Peters, the real life former hairdresser and future producer who reminds everyone that he is dating Barbra Streisand.
Rated R
3 and 1/2 Stars
A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN (Theaters)
Based on actual events and directed by Denzel Washington, “A Journal for Jordan” presents a touching love story between New York Times reporter Dana Canedy and First Sergeant Charles Monroe King.
The pair met at her parents’ home; he had served in the Army under her dad. Eventually, Canedy (Chante Adams) and King (Michael B. Jordan) fall into a long-standing long distance relationship.
When they finally get together, they begin a serious romance. Because the viewer knows from the film’s beginning that King was killed in Iraq, the flashbacks about their love, commitment to each other and to their child are tinged with sadness.
At more than two hours, the film seems repetitious and doesn’t give enough attention to character development or to the journal itself.
While he was away, the soldier wrote several hundred pages of advice and information about himself for their son Jordan (Jalon Christian) to read someday.
Rated PG-13
2 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
