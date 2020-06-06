The following recent releases are available on Amazon Prime.
LATE NIGHT (2019)
After decades as the host of a late night talk show, Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson) has lost her edge. While her boss (Amy Ryan) plans to replace Katherine with foul-mouthed young comedian Daniel Tennant (Ike Barinholtz), the longtime star gets a reprieve because of the employment of new writer Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling). Molly shows Katherine how to be current, relevant and funny in this entertaining comedy with dramatic flourishes.
Rated R 3 Stars
HONEY BOY (2019)
Screenwriter and former child star Shia LaBoeuf gives his finest performance as James Lort, a fictionalized version of his own father in a raw, honest and compelling feature. Twelve-year-old kid actor Otis (Noah Jupe) lives with his former rodeo clown father in a cheap motel. Lucas Hedges portrays Otis as a young adult in the fascinating saga which contains plenty of jet black humor.
Rated R 4 Stars
THE GOLDFINCH (2019)
Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is the basis for this lengthy (2 and 1/2 hours) film packed with a large cast and a complicated storyline. Told in flashback from the perspective of the grownup Theo (Ansel Elgort), the film captivates with its mysterious coming-of-age story which follows 13-year-old Theo (Oakes Fegley) from an explosion in the Metropolitan Museum of Art to his time living with Samantha Barbour (Nicole Kidman) and her family in New York City to the Las Vegas desert with his father (Luke Wilson) and “stepmother” (Sarah Paulson) and then back to New York with his mentor James “Hobie” Hobart (Jeffrey Wright).
Rated R 3 Stars
LAST FLAG FLYING (2017)
In 2003 during the Iraq War, Larry “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) recruits his two Vietnam war buddies, Sal Nealon (Bryan Cranston) and Reverend Richard Mueller ( Laurence Fishburne), to accompany him to collect his son Larry Jr.’s body at Dover Air Force Base and then take the remains to a burial site. Richard Linklater directs this heartrending drama tinged with gallows humor. The perfectly cast actors inhabit their roles and continue the bickering which began 30 years before when they served in Vietnam.
Rated R 3 Stars
LEAVE NO TRACE (2018)
The highly acclaimed “Leave No Trace” scored 100% on the Rotten Tomatoes Movie Review site. The film is adapted from the 2009 novel “My Abandonment” by Peter Rock and directed by Oscar nominee Debra Granik. Military veteran Will (Ben Foster), who suffers from PTSD, and his 13-year-old daughter Tom (Thomasin McKenszie) live off the grid in remote parts of Forest Park, a nature reserve near Portland, Oregon.
Rated PG 3 and 1/2 Stars
THE LINCOLN LAWYER (2011)
Criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller (Matthew McConaughey) comes to the screen in the film version of novelist Michael Connelly’s twist-filled crime thriller “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Instead of having an office, Haller works in a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car. As Haller attempts to defend wealthy Los Angeles businesswoman Mary Vogel’s (Frances Fisher) son Louis Roulet (Ryan Phillipe) for the beating death of a prostitute, the lawyer recognizes the crime’s similarity to a past case where his previous client (Michael Pena) was convicted and is serving a life sentence.
Rated R 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR
