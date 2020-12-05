New feature “I’m Your Woman” is in theaters and also streams online on Amazon Prime. Frances McDormand’s film “Nomadland” opens in theaters this week, and “Uncle Frank” is available on Amazon Prime.
I’M YOUR WOMAN
Rachel Brosnahan, who has won several Emmys for her work in “The Magnificent Mrs. Maisel,” plays a much different character in “I’m Your Woman.” She is Jean, the naive wife of hoodlum Eddie (Bill Heck). One day he brings home a baby for his childless wife, and Jean falls for his story of how he attained the child. But Jean begins to wise up when she finds herself and her son Harry in danger from Eddie’s angry former partners in a drama cowritten and directed by Julia Hart.
Set in the 1970s, the film turns into a fast-paced thriller as Jean tries to hide from the vicious gangsters who want her to tell them where they can locate Eddie. Cal (Arinze Kene), who claims to be representing Eddie, spirits Jean and Harry away to safety for a time.
Dark humor pervades the film as Jean and her new buddy Evelyn (Marcelline Hugot make a foray into mobster White Mike’s (James McMenamin) territory. Veteran actor Frankie Faison portrays Art.
As she has her consciousness raised by the reality of danger Jean realizes that she will do anything she can to protect her own life as well as the life of Harry.
Rated R 3 Stars
NOMADLAND
Two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand gives another Oscar-worthy performance in filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s brilliant screen adaptation of Jessica Bruder’s 2017 nonfiction book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.” The documentary-like feature focuses on sixtyish still-grieving widow Fern (McDormand), who abandons her longtime home after the gypsum board plant closes. She takes what she can in her van and hits the road.
As in her previous film “The Rider,” Zhao uses nonactors for many of the roles. In the earthy and hard-edged “Nomadland,” most of the players are actual transient folks portraying themselves. Through her travels, Fern makes friends, does seasonal work and adjusts to a new and very difficult way of life. David Strathairn plays Fern’s “love interest” Dave.
Zhao examines a portion of society which has been growing since the recession of 2008. Older Americans have become itinerant travelers, not out of choice but often out of necessity.
Rated R 4 Stars
UNCLE FRANK
During the summer of 1969, New York University professor Frank Bledsoe (Paul Bettany) returns to his childhood home in South Carolina for his father, Daddy Mac’s (Stephen Root) birthday. Debonaire and handsome, Frank seems to have come from a separate species when compared to his bumpkin brother Mike (Steve Zahn) and the rest of the family except for Mike’s daughter Beth (Sophia Lillis) who is fascinated by her sophisticated and witty uncle. Daddy Mac mostly just glowers and ignores Frank.
Four years pass, and Beth is now a student at NYU. When Beth and Frank learn of Daddy Mac’s death, they drive back home for the funeral. For Frank, another trip back home makes im revisit a tragic secret from his past.
Writer and director Alan Ball’s melodramatic tale is improved by the performances of Lillis and Bettany. Also impressive are Margo Martindale as Mammaw Bledsoe, Lois Smith as Aunt Butch and Peter Macdissi as Wally.
Rated R 3 Stars
