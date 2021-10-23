DUNE
(Theaters)
The blistering hot desert planet Arrakis aka Dune produces “spice,” and the intergalactic empire known as The Imperium depends on the precious substance.
After the Imperium’s Emperor requests that Duke Leto Atheides (Oscar Isaac), his wife Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), son Paul (Timothee Chalamet) and advisors, leave the oceanic planet Caladon to take charge of Arrakis, the duke agrees.
Even while he is willing to take this risky step, the duke suspects some kind of a trap may be waiting for him. The duke’s son and heir Paul has to face the challenges and dangers of the new planet, where some of the previous stewards of Arrakis led by Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard) still retain power. The native Fremen, including Chani (Zendaya) and Stilgar (Javier Bardem), live underground and attempt to save Arrakis from destroying itself.
Director and cowriter Denis Villeneuve brings the first half of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed 1964 science fiction novel “Dune” to the screen. Other film versions have faltered under the weight of this immense epic, but Villeneuve succeeds by reducing the scope of the feature to only portions of the novel.
Visually astonishing in its creation of futuristic worlds and action setpieces, the film also boasts a strong cast with Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Stephen McKinley Henderson as Atheides loyal fighters.
Among the Imperium’s hi-tech creations, the Ornithopter is the most fascinating. It is a mix of plane and helicopter which flies like a bird flapping its wings.
While “Dune” is impressive as a technical achievement and as a compelling story peppered with mysticism, it remains too long (2 hours and 37 minutes). In addition, most of the folks seem almost cartoonish in their lack of character development. Chalamet, who portrays Paul and is in almost every scene, doesn’t reveal enough of himself to tell if the green kid from Caladon has changed into a man who can embrace his role as a fighter on Arrakis.
Rated PG 13
3 Stars
THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN
(Theaters now, Amazon Prime Nov. 5)
Louis Wain (Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch) was born in 1860 in London and was best known for his unusual art.
At first, the eccentric young man worked as a freelance artist, but then he was employed by “The Illustrated Sporting and Dramatic News” and “The Illustrated London News” for Sir William Ingram (Toby Jones). Wain supplied drawings of English country houses and estates and even of the livestock on the estates.
At home, Wain constantly battled with his sister Caroline (Andrea Riseborough) about the need for him to make enough money to take care of his five sisters and his mother. Despite his family’s hysterical objections, Wain married the sisters’ governess, Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).
After the husband and wife rescued a black and white cat called Peter, Wain began to draw and paint cats exclusively.
In 1886, his anthropomorphized drawings of 150 cats and kittens appeared in “The Illustrated London News” Christmas issue.
Will Sharpe directs “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” a witty and sometimes heartrending film about the peculiar artist, who improved the lowly cat in the eyes of the British public by giving the animal human qualities.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.