DREAM HORSE
(in theaters)
The feel-good “Dream Horse” is based on a true story set in a former mining town in Wales where a group of folks form a syndicate to raise a thoroughbred.
Grocery store worker/barmaid Jan Vokes (Toni Collette) convinces her friends and neighbors to pledge money to join the syndicate to sponsor a horse known as Dream Alliance.
Along with her husband Brian aka Daisy (Owen Teale) and tax accountant and horse racing aficionado Howard Davies (Damien Lewis), Vokes leads the diverse bunch of racehorse owners. She also convinces trainer (Nicholas Farrell) to work with their horse.
Neil McKay is the writer and Euros Lyn is the director of the involving feature, which may seem formulaic until Dream Alliance suffers an serious injury. Part drama, part sports story and part comedy, the film succeeds because of the cinematography, the excitement of the steeplechase races plus a cast of lovable and quirky Welsh characters who are a hoot to watch among the snooty racehorse owners.
Rated PG • 3 Stars
THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW
(on Netflix)
Amy Adams stars as Anna Fox in a thriller based on A.J. Finn’s bestselling novel.
Those who have read the book might be displeased with the compressed storytelling which certainly reduces the suspense factor, but the main problem seems to be the difficulty in translating the hair-raising novel to the screen.
Director Joe Wright (“Pride and Prejudice” and “Darkest Hour” with Gary Oldman in an Oscar-winning role) manages to give the film an oppressive, closed-in aura which fits well with the agoraphobic Fox, a child psychologist who has not left her Manhattan brownstone in ten months.
Channeling Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window,” the film focuses on Fox’s fascination with the Russells, the new family who move in across the road.
Bored with her endless hours alone, she continues to watch the newcomers. Eventually, she meets and seems to bond with the Russells’ teenage son Ethan (Fred Hechinger).
After Ethan leaves her home, his father Alastair (Gary Oldman) comes looking for him.
Later, on Halloween night, Jane Russell (Julianne Moore) helps Fox, who shakily walked out her front door to chase away vandals and passed out.
On another late evening, Fox witnesses a murder at the Russells’ home. After she reports what she saw, no one believes her, and the police can find no evidence of the crime. Because of her drinking and pill-popping, she is dismissed as a crazy person whose medications cause her to hallucinate.
Adams continues to show her versatility in a difficult and unsympathetic role. It’s hard to tell if she’s has strayed from reality or has actually witnessed the horrific act.
Oldman is so far over the top that he loses all credibility.
In another strange, overwrought performance, Wyatt Russell plays David, Anna’s renter who lives downstairs.
Moore and Hechinger are the cast standouts.
The house and its scary staircase provide the perfect creepy setting, especially for the film’s conclusive moments.
Rated R • 2 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
