DOG (Theaters)
A pair of ex-Army Rangers travel from Ft. Lewis, Washington to Nogales, Arizona to attend the funeral of their former comrade-in-arms, Sgt. Riley Rodriguez (Eric Urbiztondo).
But these are not just regular G.I. buddies. In order for former Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) to be allowed to rejoin the Rangers after an extended medical leave, he has to deliver K-9 Lulu safely to his handler’s funeral.
But the formerly well-behaved military working dog, who had once been affectionate with Riley, Briggs and the other troops, now seems to be suffering from PTSD. Over very little provocation, the Belgian Malinois veers into attack mode.
Although the script has predictable twists, “Dog” entertains and involves the viewer because of the wise-cracking Briggs and the extraordinary pup who steals audience members’ hearts.
For the first time, Tatum co-directs with Reid Carolin, who cowrote the screenplay with Brett Rodriguez. A versatile performer, Tatum moves easily between comedy and drama and makes his character believable.
Like many soldiers who have experienced war, he does not know what to do with his life away from the military. He denies that he still suffers from his wounds and brain injury.
As a road picture which winds down the beautiful Pacific Coast Highway, “Dog” succeeds as a mix of comedy and drama. Even though each stop turns into a disastrous comedy-of-errors adventure, Briggs and the canine eventually begin to bond.
Q’orianka Kilcher has too little screen time as Briggs’ ex., while Jane Adams shines as Tamara, a sweet-tempered woman who calms Lulu. Other cast members include Kevin Nash and Ethan Suplee.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
UNCHARTED (Theaters)
It’s yet another movie inspired by a video game.
Nathan Drake is the action hero/ treasure hunter in the “Uncharted” series of video games. This movie owes a lot to the video game titled “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End,” arguably the best of the series.
The first (sequels are planned) “Uncharted” movie qualifies as an origin story for Nathan Drake, played in the film by Tiernan Jones as young Nate and by Tom Holland as the grown-up Nate.
Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) recruits Drake to accompany him on a dangerous quest to locate 16th century explorer Ferdinand Magellan’s lost treasure and perhaps to find Drake’s long-missing brother, Sam Drake (Rudy Pankow).
Of course, they are hounded by mercenaries in the employ of ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes that his family are the rightful owners of the treasure.
The live action feature packed with CGI setpieces seems reminiscent of the “Indiana Jones” films, with wisecracking Sully convincing Drake to join him in finding priceless antiquities and gold. Also involved is in the treasure hunt is Chloe Fraser (Sophia Ali) and sensational lady villain Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle).
Unsurprisingly, a high body count within a cartoon-like story is the definition of a video game, and director Ruben Fleisher’s “Uncharted” remains more game than movie.
Rated PG-13
2 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
