RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
(In theaters and on Disney+)
“Tuk Tuk, Roll!”
A young woman named Raya (the voice of Kelly Marie Tran) travels on the back of her “big fur bug” through a vast ruined world.
She has some major problems to correct in the land formerly known as Kumandra. Once a place where humans and dragons lived in harmony, now people have been turned to stone, including Raya’s father Chief Benja (Daniel Dae Kim), by the swarming evil force called the Druun. The dragons, the former protectors of the humans, have been extinct for 500 years.
In order to bring together all of the lands into Kumandra, Raya, who bears the title of “The Guardian of the Dragon Gem,” must collect all of the pieces of the broken dragon gem from the lands of Heart, Fang, Talon, Spine and the other countries.
Her lifetime enemy, warrior princess Namaari (Gemma Chan) of Fang Land, intends to get the pieces herself.
With a clever script, masterful direction by Don Hill and Carlos Lopez Estrada, stunning CGI animation, a high cuteness factor (Tuk Tuk and Baby Noi), spectacular battle sequences, and a musical score by James Newton Howard, “Raya and the Last Dragon” qualifies as an entertaining and enthralling animated adventure. The martial arts-filled blend of fantasy, comedy and drama takes Raya on a quest to restore her lost world.
As she travels, she meets and is joined by gigantic Tong (Benedict Wong), 10-year-old chef Boun (Isaac Wang) of the floating Shrimptorian and Baby Noi (Thalia Tran) and her band of thieves. Most importantly, Raya connects with long missing shapeshifter Sisu (Actress Awkwafina is a comedic charmer).
Disney’s latest feature gives us another princess, Raya, a female warrior reminiscent of Mulan, Moana and Merida.
Rated PG
3 & 1/2 Stars
SOMETIME OTHER THAN NOW
(In theaters and on demand)
Sam (veteran actor Donal Logue) wakes up as the ocean laps against his body and drenches his motorcycle. In a confused manner, he leaves the cycle in the bushes and walks into a picturesque New England town. He remains an enigma as he stays at Kate’s (Kate Walsh) motel for several days while waiting for his cycle to be repaired.
Writer and director Dylan McCormick’s touching drama involves themes of love and a particularly powerful example of forgiveness.
Logue and Walsh are perfection as reluctant lovers. The film also features Trieste Kelly Dunn as Audrey and Alexa Swindon as Molly.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.