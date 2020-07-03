To commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July, 1776, the following movies depict various aspects of the Revolutionary War.
JOHNNY TREMAIN (1957)
Young Johnny Tremain (Hal Stalmaster) is an apprentice silversmith, who is recruited by the Sons of Liberty as a messenger in a Walt Disney Production based on Esther Forbes 1944 Newbury Award-winning novel.
Tremain becomes a patriot who fights to free the colonies. The notable events which lead to the American Revolution include the Boston Tea Party, Paul Revere’s ride and the Battles of Lexington and Concord.
THE CROSSING
(2000)
Based on a novel and a teleplay by Howard Fast and directed by Robert Harmon, the Peabody Award-winning TV movie gives a historical account of George Washington (Jeff Daniels) and the Continental Army as they cross the Delaware River to attack a garrison of Hessian mercenaries in Trenton on Dec. 25-26, 1776.
Steven McCarthy portrays Alexander Hamilton. Roger Rees is Gen. Hugh Mercer and John Henry Canavan is Gen. Henry Knox.
DRUMS ALONG THE MOHAWK
(1939)
Set in New York state’s Mohawk Valley beginning in 1776, the John Ford-directed film based on a novel by Walter D. Edmonds focuses on the Revolutionary War from the vantage point of of farmer Gilbert Martin (Henry Fonda) and his bride Lana (Claudette Colbert).
When a Seneca raiding party led by Tory British loyalist (John Carradine) attacks their land, the couple flee and take refuge at Fort Schuyler.
JOHN ADAMS
(2008)
The miniseries consists of 7 Emmy-winning episodes about the dawn of American democracy. Based on David McCullough’s 2001 novel and directed by Tom Hooper, the series follows the life of founding father John Adams (Paul Giamatti).
Other cast members include Stephen Dillane as Thomas Jefferson, Tom Wilkinson as Benjamin Franklin, Rufus Sewell as Alexander Hamilton and Justin Theroux as John Hancock. Laura Linney received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Abigail Adams.
1776
(1972)
The movie musical based on the Broadway show titled presents an American history lesson in word and song concerning the fascinating background story of the creation of the Declaration of Independence.
While Gen. George Washington continued to lead his army against the British, the members of the Continental Congress met in Philadelphia during the summer of 1776 to pen a document that would establish the United States of America.
THE PATRIOT
(2000)
Inspired by the deeds of Francis Marion and other heroic colonists, director Roland Emmerich’s fictionalized historical epic tells the story of Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson), a former soldier who vowed to remain a pacifist. But after his elder son (Heath Ledger) enlists to fight the British in 1776, the tomahawk-wielding Benjamin joins his other sons in fighting the British Dragoons led by Col. William Tavington (Jason Isaac).
THE DEVIL’S DISCIPLE (1959)
While the British Army pursued the Saratoga campaign during 1777, black sheep family member Dick Dudgeon (Kirk Douglas) returns to his home and finds out that his father has been mistakenly hanged as a rebel.
Another case of mistaken identity causes Reverend Anthony Anderson (Burt Lancaster) to be jailed by the British instead of Dudgeon. Janette Scott and Laurence Olivier portray Judith Anderson and General Burgoyne. “The Devil’s Disciple” was written by George Bernard Shaw and first produced onstage in 1897.
