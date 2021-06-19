LUCA
(Disney+) Bravo!
Disney/Pixar returns with another entrancing animated mix of fantasy and comedy with stunning visuals.
“Luca” is set on the Italian Riviera during the 1950s. But the feature also takes place underwater, as teenage sea monster Luca Paguaro (voice of Jacob Tremblay) lives among the goatfish, sea creatures and rippling seagrass, but longs for adventure.
When his parents (Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan) threaten him with expulsion to the dark depths of the ocean with the dreaded Uncle Ugo (Sacha Baron Cohen), Luca escapes to an island where he meets another sea monster, Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer).
On land Luca and Alberto morph into humans. Unfortunately, once they get wet, they revert into sea monsters. Still, the boys take big chances by going to Potorosso, Italy in order to find their dream Vespa scooter.
In the little town, the boys meet boisterous teen Giulia (Emma Berman). The trio bond and as a team they enter the “Potorosso Cup,” a competition which includes biking and swimming races plus a pasta-eating contest. Local bully Ercole Visconti (Saverio Raimondo) connives to defeat and humiliate the three contenders.
Writers Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones and director Enrico Casarosa make this “sea monster out of water” movie into a delightful, laugh-filled saga with touching moments.
Rated PG
3 Stars
IN THE HEIGHTS
(in theaters)
Before he gave us “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, with his partner Quiara Alegria Hudes, created another amazing stage musical, the Tony Award-winning “In the Heights.”
Now the play has been adapted into an excellent movie. Miranda, who starred in the original production, has a small role here as Mr. Piraguaro, the shaved ice stand guy.
The leading role in the film, bodega owner Usnavi del la Vega, is played by Anthony Ramos. Melissa Barrera plays Usnavi’s love interest, Vanessa. Olga Merediz reprises her Broadway role as Abuela Claudia. Gregory Diaz IV is Sonny.
Also in the cast are a pair of well-known performers, Jimmy Smits and Marc Anthony.
A joyous, brightly-hued mix of song and dance, “In the Heights” tells the story of the close-knit denizens of Washington Heights, an area of New York City populated by immigrants from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and other Caribbean countries.
Along with the entrancing songs from powerful voices, the film features impressive onscreen dance sequences set on the streets (and at a swimming pool) in Washington Heights.
One reviewer referred to a dance number as “the largest flash mob ever.” Hundreds of dancers of every age and body type come together in various high-spirited, energetic sequences. A unique visual shows Benny (Corey Hawkins) and Nina Rosario (Leslie Grace) as they dance on the side of a building.
John M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) directs the musical drama which is also described as a hip-hop musical. The musical score ties together the feature’s engaging love stories and examples of Hispanic cultural pride, hope and solace.
“In the Heights” serves as a joyful valentine to everything about the neighborhood — the food, the traditions and the music.
Rated PG-13
3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.