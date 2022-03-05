THE BATMAN (Theaters)
While Bruce Wayne/Batman has always been the most reclusive and angst-ridden of the superheroes, the latest incarnation of the Caped Crusader aka The World’s Greatest Detective — played well by British actor Robert Pattinson — goes even darker because of his haunted, melancholy demeanor.
The sad-eyed, brooding “Twilight” star meshes perfectly with DC Comics plans to revamp the series after the success of the more realistic and less cartoonish “The Joker” (2019).
To sustain the film’s dark mood, composer Michael Giacchino creates a haunting score accompanied by the voices of what sounds like a cloistered chorus. Also, most scenes occur at night within gloomy dankness or driving rain.
Director and co-writer Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” jumps back into a time when the youngish superhero has yet to prove his worth to the people of Gotham City and is just beginning his working association with police lieutenant Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright).
When Gordon brings Batman to the home of the murdered Mayor Don Mitchell, Jr. (Rupert Penry-Jones), the members of the police force balk at the presence of this strangely costumed weirdo at their crime scene.
But although Batman does not have much time to study the scene, he is able to carefully examine the cryptic clues addressed to him by the killer because of his special recording contact lenses.
Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Batman’s butler and associate, takes care of the Batcave, keeps the vehicles and gadgets functioning and tries to convince the rich heir to be more attentive to the family business.
In keeping with the film’s darkness, Wayne Manor appears to suffer from neglect. The billionaire’s surprisingly grungy mansion remains uninviting for the first time in other “Batman” features.
The case of the dead mayor is quickly followed by the likely connected deaths of several other Gotham City public servants; it is believed that a vengeful serial killer is responsible.
As he investigates the crimes, Batman discovers clues that connect cocktail waitress Selena Kyle aka Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) with some mobsters, headed up by Carmine Falcone (John Torturro), and several corrupt higher-ups in local government, such as District Attorney Gil Colson (Peter Sargaard). The crooks and the city leaders hang out at Osward Cobblepot/The Penguin’s (the unrecognizable Colin Farrell as an ugly, scarred villain) nightclub where the drug known as Drops is widely available.
Paul Dano inhabits the role of Edward Nashton/The Riddler, an enigmatic, puzzle-mad fellow, whose placid exterior belies his vicious acts.
Together, the attractive Pattinson/Batman and Kravitz/Catwoman possess good chemistry and give strong performances in physically challenging roles. Of course, they are aided by talented stunt people. (The credits reveal an army of 123 stunt performers in the cast).
Torturro is well cast as powerful crime boss Falcone. Wright, who is set to reprise his role of Jim Gordon in an HBO Max spinoff series called “Gotham PD,” is convincing as Batman’s only champion. Although the film includes numerous exciting action chase sequences with Batman on a motorcycle and an early version of a Batmobile, it nonetheless bogs down because of its length — 2 hours and 56 minutes!
Rated PG-13
3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
