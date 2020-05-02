For more than a decade, Lily Collins has continued to dazzle audiences with her beauty and her acting skills. The versatile actress, whom a reviewer called “her generation’s Audrey Hepburn,” was born in England. Her father is British music star Phil Collins and her mother is American Jill Tavelman. Collins appeared in the following movies. All are available on DVD or online.
THE BLIND SIDE 2009
Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Ann Tuohy, a Memphis mom who opened her heart and her home to homeless teen and football player Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron). Lily Collins portrays teenager Collins Tuohy.
3 Stars
ABDUCTION
2011
(Amazon Prime)
Lily Collins costars in this thriller with teen heartthrob Taylor Lautner. When Nathan (Lautner) begins to have suspicions about his identity, he and his neighbor Karen (Collins) find themselves threatened and pursued by a vicious gang.
2 Stars
PRIEST
2011
Former warrior priest (Paul Bettany) leaves his protected city, breaks his sacred vows and goes after the deadly vampires that kidnapped his niece Lucy (Lily Collins).
2 and 1/2 Stars
MIRROR, MIRROR
2012
Lily Collins portrays Snow White in this reimagined fantasy adventure costarring Julia Roberts as conniving Queen Clementianna and Armie Hammer as Prince Andrew Alcott.
3 Stars
STUCK IN LOVE 2012
(Amazon Prime)
When cynical and cold-hearted Samantha (Lily Collins) meets Louis (Logan Lerman), she begins to thaw in a romantic comic/drama with Greg Kinnear, Jennifer Connelly and Nat Wolff.
3 Stars
THE MORTAL INSTRUMENTS:
CITY OF BONES
2013
Teenager Clary Fray (Lily Collins) discovers that she is descended from Shadowhunters, warriors who are half angels that protect humanity from evil.
2 Stars
LOVE, ROSIE
2014
Best friends Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin) are separated when he goes to the U.S. to attend Harvard, and she remains behind in England. In this romantic comedy where the pair seem to be made for each other, Rosie and Alex remain victims of poor timing.
2 and 1/2 Stars
RULES DON’T APPLY
2016
Warren Beatty directs and plays Howard Hughes in a romantic tale with Lily Collins as beauty queen Marla Mabrey, who comes to Hollywood under contract to the famously womanizing Hughes. Collins scored a Golden Globe nomination.
3 Stars
TO THE BONE
2017
(Netflix)
Anorexic Ellen (Lily Collins) enrolls in her fifth in-patient program under the direction of specialist Dr. William Beckham (Keanu Reeves) in the darkly comic drama. Other cast members are Alex Sharpe, Lili Taylor and Carrie Preston.
3 Stars
OKJA
2017
(Netflix)
Lily Collins has a small role as Red, an Animal Liberation Front activist, who attempts to rescue massive animal Okja from the sinister Mirando Corporation. Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho’s (“Parasite”) wildly imaginative feature includes cast members Ahn Seo-hyun as Mija, Tilda Swinton as Lucy Mirando and Jake Gyllenhaal as zoologist Dr. Johnny Wilcox.
4 Stars
LES MISERABLES
2018-2019 Miniseries
Lily Collins is cast as Fantine in this 6-part BBC drama based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel.
3 Stars
EXTREMELY WICKED SHOCKINGLY EVIL
AND VILE
2019
(Netflix)
Infamous serial killer Ted Bundy (Zac Efron) lives with longtime girlfriend Liz Kendall (Lily Collins) and her young daughter Molly. Despite mountainous evidence, For years, Liz continues to deny that Ted is a killer.
3 Stars
TOLKIEN
2019
(Amazon Prime)
This biopic follows young J.R.R. Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult), the future author of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” as he attends Oxford, meets his future wife Edith Bratt (Lily Collins) and serves in World War I.
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR
