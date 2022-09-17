THE WOMAN KING (Theaters)
When “The Black Panther” presented an all-female group of African warriors, the movie was referencing an actual women’s army called the Agojie which protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey circa the early 19th century.
The historical action epic “The Woman King” is inspired by actual events which occurred in 1823.
Oscar winner Viola Davis gives her finest performance as General Nanisca whose physical prowess and daunting leadership make her the equal of any man. Indeed, King Ghezo (John Boyega) relies on Nanisca for her military skills and her success in recruiting and training female fighters to defend his territory.
In amazing setpieces, the warrior women use swords, knives, spears and martial arts, the warrior women to fight their enemies.
Directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood, the film also focuses on the reality of the slave trade and Nanisca’s efforts to convince the king to end his policy of selling his captives into slavery.
Costars include Lasahana Lynch as Izogie, the second greatest Agojie female fighter, Sheila Atem as Nanisca’s aide and Thuso Mbedu as Nawi, the newest member of the female fighting force. Jimmy Odukoya portrays the villainous Oba Ade.
The film’s only weakness would have to be the unlikely romance of star-crossed lovers Nawi and Santo Ferreira (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a foreigner who travels to Africa with slavers. Seldom do we see an onscreen action star with such deeply dramatic capabilities. Davis succeeds mightily as a military leader with a heartbreaking backstory. No other actress could be more well-fitted for the role of Nanisca.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
COMING SOON
DON’T WORRY DARLING
Olivia Wilde directs this psychological thriller. set in the 1950s. Florence Pugh portrays Alice Chambers, a young wife living with her husband Jack Chambers (Harry Styles) at an experimental community. Chris Pine and Wilde costar.
AMSTERDAM
During the 1930s, a murder occurs and three friends, Burt (Christian Bale), Valerie (Margot Robbie) and Harold (John David Washington), become the prime suspects. David O. Russell wrote and directed the feature with a cast including Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant.
TILL
The biographical drama is the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s (Danielle Deadwyler) attempt to attain justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Till (Jaylyn Hall).
Other cast members are Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, Sean Patrick Thomas, Hailey Bennett and Jamie Lawson.
BLACK ADAM
After 5000 years of captivity, DC Comics superhero Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who has the powers of the ancient gods, is freed from his tomb.
The fantasy action adventure is directed by Jaume Collet Sera. The cast members are Viola Davis, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sara Shahi and Pierce Brosnan.
TICKET TO PARADISE
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite for this romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker. Formerly married couple David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) travel to Bali to try to stop their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Denver) from marrying Gede (Maxime Bouttier).
THE GOOD NURSE
Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) portrays a nurse who needs a heart transplant. Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) is a new nurse who helps Amy with her job and with her children in this true crime drama directed by Tobias Lindholm.
