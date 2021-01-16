“The White Tiger” is in limited release in theaters January 13 and then on Netflix January. 22. “Mank” is available on Netflix now.
THE WHITE TIGER
The film version of the best selling 2008 novel “The White Tiger” by Aravind Adiga is produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who also portrays Pinky Madam in the film. Ramin Bahrani directs.
Told from the point of view of protagonist Balram Halwai (Adash Gourav) in a series of flashbacks, the story depicts an extremely poor lower caste young man, whose destiny is to remain a servant, but who happens onto a scheme that at least will get him into clean clothes.
Balram insinuates his way into a job driving Ashok (Rajkummar Rao), the son of an upper caste family from his home village. Although Balram lives in a filthy area beneath a magnificent hotel in Delhi, he gets paid to drive a luxurious car. He also suffers old style castigation, threats and beatings from Mongoose (Vijay Maurya), while Ashok’s wife Pinky Madam (Chopra Jonas), who grew up in America, loudly objects to Balram’s continuing harsh treatment.
Later, the not so democratic after all Pinky slips back into her upper caste status.
The dark, dark often raunchy comic drama includes political satire as Balram witnesses the beloved leader known as the Great Socialist (Swaroop Sampat) curse and demand her expected bribes. Ashok and his elders make bribe-delivering a way of life.
With a wild twist and a hip hop soundtrack, the engrossing movie veers from the omnipresent slums to the high rise palaces of Delhi and Bangladore. In his first screen role, Gourav creates an ambitious, but not always admirable character.
Rated R • 3 Stars
MANK
Filmmaker David Fincher spent years planning to direct his father Jack Fincher’s screenplay, the biographical story of Herman J. Mankiewisz as he wrote the screenplay for a feature which is considered by many to be the best film of all time – “Citizen Kane.”
While his father died in 2003, Fincher still used his dad’s original script about the writer known as “Mank.”
Oscar winner Gary Oldman gives another tour de force performance as the whipsmart alcoholic Hollywood screenwriter who agrees with young director and star Orson Welles (Tom Burke) to forego screen credit for writing what would become “Citizen Kane.”
During 1940, with a broken leg, a British secretary (Lily Collins), nurse Fraulein Frida (Monika Gossman), frequent visitor John Houseman (Sam Troughton) and a lot of booze, the cynical Mank stays in a cabin in the Mojave Desert in order to avoid distractions and complete the screenplay. Mank’s questionable creative methods find him working occasionally in the wee hours, but sometimes days go by with nary a word.
In flashbacks to the 1930s, the stunning black and white feature with cinematography by Erik Messerschmidt reimagines Old Hollywood and also the incomparable Hearst mansion, San Simeon, where Mank and his wife Sara (Tuppence Middleton) hang out with Hollywood royalty, including William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance) and his mistress actress Marion Davies (Amanda Seyfried). The ultimate estate has gardens, pools and a even a zoo. Mank’s brilliant wit and clever repartee impress the powerful Hearst, at least for a time.
In a negative portrayal as a cruel man with fascist tendencies, Arliss Howard is Louis B. Mayer, the head of MGM Studios. Mayer’s acolyte, boy wonder Irving Thalberg (Ferdinand Kingsley), is revealed as a sellout to monetary gains over art.
Along with Oldman, Seyfried and Howard, the writer, director and the 30’s-era costumes, set design and cinematography deserve Oscar nods.
Rated R • 4 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
