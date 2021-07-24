COMING ATTRACTIONS
Next Week:
THE GREEN KNIGHT
Dallas’ own David Lowery wrote and directed this fantasy adventure based on the epic “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” Dev Patel portrays King Arthur’s nephew Sir Gawain, who embarks on a quest to challenge the treelike Green Knight. Oscar winner Alicia Vikander is Lady, and Joel Edgerton is Lord.
JUNGLE CRUISE
Based on Disney’s theme park attraction “Jungle Cruise,” the movie stars Dwayne Johnson as steamboat captain Frank “Skipper” Wolff. Emily Blunt portrays Dr. Lily Houghton, a scientist searching for the Tree of Life. Accompanied by her brother, McGregor Houghton, Lily hires Wolff to take them into the jungle to search for the tree that could possess great healing powers.
STILLWATER
The critics are raving about filmmaker Tom McCarthy’s film, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. Oklahoma oil rig roughneck Bill Baker (Matt Damon) tries to get his daughter Alison (Abigail Breslin) released from prison in Marseilles, France. She has been convicted of murder, but claims her innocence.
TWIST
A modern day take on Dickens’ “Oliver Twist,” the feature stars Michael Caine as Fagin, Lena Headey as Sikes, Rita Ora as Dodge, Sophie Simnett as Red and Rafferty Law as Oliver Twist. The violent tale follows a gang of young thieves who steal paintings.
Coming in August:
THE SUICIDE SQUAD
The DC Comics superhero feature is a sequel to “Suicide Squad” from 2016. Imprisoned convicts from the Belle Rive penitentiary are sent to the South American island of Corto Maltese to destroy the Nazi-era prison and laboratory called Jotumheim.
Margo Robbie returns as Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn. Edris Elba is mercenary Robert DuBois/ Bloodsport. John Cena is Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, and Joel Kinnaman portrays Rick Fielder, the field leader of the Suicide Squad.
ANNETTE
Directed by Leos Carax, the musical tells the story of stand-up comedian Henry McHenry (Adam Driver) and his world-famous opera singer wife Ann Defrasnoux (Marion Cotillard) and how their lives are changed by the birth of their daughter, Annette.
NINE DAYS
The supernatural drama was written and directed by Edson Oda. Winston Duke is Will, an arbiter who interviews and judges souls looking for the opportunity to be born. Over the course of nine days, Will narrows the candidates down. The cast includes Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgard, Benedict Wong and Tony Hale.
RESPECT
Oscar-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson portrays Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in this biopic. As a child, Franklin sings in her father’s church. As she gets older, she eventually becomes a musical superstar. Marlon Wayans plays Ted White, and Forest Whitaker is C.L. Franklin. Mary J. Bilge, Audra McDonald and Marc Maron costar.
FREE GUY
A sci-fi action comedy, “Free Guy” stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, who realizes that he is a non-player bank teller in the video game “Free City” and tries to make himself the game’s hero. Costars are Lil Rel Howley, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi. Cameos include famous gamers along with Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski and Tina Fey.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
