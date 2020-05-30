SHAUN THE SHEEP
FARMAGEDDON
(2019)
Another excellent stop-motion animated comedy from Aardman Animations, this sci-fi comedy sequel follows the antics of the 2015 hit, “Shaun the Sheep.”
At Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun encounters a lost blue-tinged space alien called Lu-La from Planet To-Pa. While the Ministry for Alien Detection (M.A.D.) tries to capture Lu-La, the farmer creates a UFO theme park called Farmageddon and tourists arrive in droves. With no dialogue and plenty of laughs, the claymation picture is the perfect family feature.
Rated G 4 Stars
TRUMBO (2015)
Brilliant screenwriter Dalton Trumbo (Bryan Cranston) and nine other Hollywood writers were blacklisted after appearing before the House Committee on Un-American Activities.
Cranston was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of the eccentric Trumbo, who wrote his screenplays while in the tub with his typewriter, smokes and Scotch.
His screenplays, including “Roman Holiday” and “The Brave One,” were released with other writers names in the credits.
Eventually, actor Kirk Douglas (Dean O’Gorman) helped Trumbo to get writing credit for his “Spartacus” script.
Rated R 3 Stars
BIRD BOX (2018)
Oscar winner Sandra Bullock portrays Malorie, an artist and mother trying to survive in an post-apocalyptic world where an invisible force causes people to suddenly commit suicide. As Malorie attempts to reach a safe place with two children in tow, she and the kids have to wear blindfolds to avoid the treacherous gaze of otherworldly attackers.
John Malkovich, Danielle MacDonald and Trevante Rhodes costar in a riveting imaginative thriller blended with a violent, harrowing survival tale.
Rated R 3 Stars
MOWGLI: LEGEND OF THE JUNGLE (2018)
Rudyard Kidpling’s writings inspired this set-in-India live action feature which combines live action and motion capture. After being raised by wolves, a human boy named Mowgli (Rohand Chan) learns hunting skills from a bear called Baloo (Andy Serkis, who also directs) and receives advice from black panther Bagheera (Christian Bale) and from python Kaa (Cate Blanchett). Mowgli’s worst enemy, crippled tiger Shere (Benedict Cumberbatch) schemes to kill the boy. The gory violence makes this “children’s story” unsuitable for younger kids.
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
THE TWO POPES (2019)
Odd couple Pope Benedict XVI aka Joseph Ratzinger (Anthony Hopkins) and Argentinean Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) meet at the Pope’s summer residence Castel Gandolfo in 2014. Following actual events, the film creates imagined conversations between the Pope and the Cardinal during a series of meetings. One intimate get-together takes place in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel as the pair snack on pizza and Orange Fanta and develop an unexpected friendship.
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
PUBLIC ENEMIES (2009)
Filmmaker Michael Mann’s Depression Era gangster movie focuses on notorious bank robber John Dillinger (Johnny Depp), but also manages to include a rogue’s gallery of other infamous lawbreakers such as Pretty Boy Floyd (Channing Tatum) and Baby Face Nelson (Stephen Graham).
A young J. Edgar Hoover (Billy Crudup) and FBI Special Agent Melvin Purvis (Christian Bale) lead in the pursuit of Dillinger, who eludes law enforcement after escaping from jail. Marion Cotillard plays Dillinger’s girl, Billie Frechette.
While the dark and violent film does not glamorize Dillinger, it does present his charisma.
Rated R 3 Stars
