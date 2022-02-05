MUNICH: THE EDGE OF WAR (Netflix)
George McKay, the versatile young actor who starred in “1917” and gave a stunning performance in “Wolf” (2021), portrays Hugh Legat, the private secretary to Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons), in the screen adaptation of Robert Harris’ historical bestselling novel “Munich.”
The gripping spy thriller begins at Oxford University in 1932 as students and best friends Legat and German native Paul van Hartmann (Jannis Niewohnwer) study languages and argue politics. Paul supports Germany’s new leader, Adolf Hitler.
Lev Lisa Fries portrays Legat’s girlfriend Lenya. Later, Lenya lives in Germany with van Hartmann. During the autumn of 1938, Legat and van Hartmann, now a translator and diplomat for Germany, secretly meet while the Munich Conference is underway.
After seeing what has happened to the people of his country, especially the Jews, van Hartman has turned against the Fuhrer and joined an underground anti-Fascist group.
Chamberlain, Germany’s Hitler (Ulrich Matthes), Italy’s Benito Mussolini and France’s Edouard Daladier travel to the Munich Conference to decide if Germany should be allowed to annex the Sudetenland in Western Czechoslovakia. According to Hitler, this annexation would be his last encroachment in Europe.
Taking chances that could lead to his death, van Hartmann desperately attempts to make the British diplomats aware of Hitler’s actual devastating plans.
Director Christian Schwochow and screenwriter Ben Power bring the historical event to vivid life and shed light on Chamberlain’s image as a peacemaker, later referred to as an appeaser, who announced that he brought “Peace in our time.” Instead, the Munich Conference was merely a pause in Hitler’s far-reaching plans for world domination.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
SUNDOWN (Theaters)
Veteran actor Tim Roth portrays middle-aged Neil, who is on vacation with his family — Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg), Colin (Samuel Bottomley) and Alexa (Albertine Kotting McMillan) — at a 5-Star resort in Acapulco.
When Alice receives a phone call telling her that her mother has been taken to the hospital in London, the idyllic holiday comes to an abrupt halt. On the way to the airport, Alice becomes hysterical when the next call informs her that her mother has died.
At the airport, Neil can’t find his passport so the others leave, expecting him to be on the next flight. But then Mexican writer and director Michel Franco veers into a suspense mode with the film’s protagonist behaving in a surprising, somewhat shocking manner.
The movie remains captivating as Neil morphs into a beer-swilling beach bum who gets romantically involved with shopkeeper Berenice (Iszua Larios). Within his slightly surreal scenario, Franco contrasts the dual nature of his native Mexico — with ultra exclusive tourism hidden from every day violence.
Rated R
3 Stars
FLEE (Theaters and On Demand)
The animated documentary (with moments of live action) has won acclaim all over the world at various film festivals as well as from critics. It has been selected on the shortlist for the Academy Award for Best International Feature, and it is also on the shortlist for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, “Flee” recounts the story of Amin Nawabi as he fled Afghanistan during the “First Civil War,” spent years in Russia and ended up in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Nawabi, now an Academic with a doctorate, narrates his “you can’t make this stuff up” life story.
Rated PG-13
4 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
