DC LEAGUE OF SUPERPETS
(Theaters)
A wild and crazy bunch of critters come together to save their DC Justice League Superhero counterparts in this rollicking animated comedy.
The motley crew of Superpets aka the Tailhuggers Gang consists of superdog Krypto (voice of Dwayne Johnson) and some shelter animals, including Boxer dog Ace (Kevin Hart), potbellied pig PG (Vanessa Bayer), mostly blind elderly turtle Merton (Natasha Lyonne) and nervous Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna).
Jared Stern (“The Batman LEGO Movie) directs this gag-filled, both silly and clever CGI-animated feature aimed at both youngsters and oldsters.
We all know that green Kryptonite is the only force which can demobilize Superman (John Krasinski), but it wields intense power versus Superman’s devoted companion Krypto as well. Villainous Lex Luther’s (Marc Maron) evil lab rat “protege” hairless guinea pig Lola (Kate McKinnon) uses the green stuff to immobilize superpup Krypton into mere canine status.
To complicate matters, orange Kryptonite unleashes superpowers in animals. The aforementioned baddie Lex Luthor attains a meteor containing orange Kryptonite. In turn, Lulu accidentally gives her former shelter mate pets doses of the orange stuff, which allow Ace to become indestructible and piggie PG to grow much much larger. While Merton the turtle turns speedy, Chip the squirrel gains electric powers. With their newfound might, the Tailhuggers set off to rescue the captured DC Superheroes— Superman, Batman (Keanu Reeves), Wonder Woman (Jameela Jamil) and Aquaman (Jermaine Clement).
It seems probable that “DC League of Superpets” will spawn a sequel.
Rated PG
3 Stars
THE GRAY MAN
(Theaters and Netflix)
Ryan Gosling gets his own “Bourne”-like action spy thriller as a CIA deep cover asset known only as Sierra Six in “The Gray Man,” directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and based on Mark Greaney’s novel.
Beginning 18 years earlier, CIA official Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) recruited Six from Florida State Prison to work in absolute secrecy and is assured that his identity in the Sierra program will never be revealed.
On his latest mission in Bangkok, Six discovers that he might be a target of the very agency that hired him. It seems that after the recent retirement of Fitzroy, his successor Denny Carmichael (Rege-Jean Page) has decided to eliminate the secret Sierra program and its agents.
A globetrotting trek through London, Vienna, Prague, Croatia and other spots, the film gives viewers glimpses of exquisite scenery during megaviolent shoot-outs, car chases and various types of mayhem. In some perilous and “Fast and Furious”-type far-fetched escapes, Six and his partner Miranda (Ana de Armas) manage to elude their pursuers.
As usual, the talented Gosling carries off his role with precision. As crazed mercenary Lloyd Hansen, Chris Evans comes across as a darkly comic villain.
Unfortunately, the plot of “The Gray Man” seems to rely on all the old “Bourne” movie cliches. The somewhat compelling subplot concerning Fitzroy’s young niece Claire (Julia Butters) does not offset the continual brutality and bloodshed.
Rated PG-13
2 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
