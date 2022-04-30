THE DUKE (Theaters)
Based on actual events, “The Duke” is the darkly comic account of Kempson Bunton (Jim Broadbent), a taxi driver and bread factory worker who considers himself a playwright.
But Bunton spends most of his time crusading against the government over the rights of working class folks. After refusing to pay for his BBC television license, he removes the BBC reception coil.
“The Duke” marks the final movie for British director Roger Michel. Set in 1961, the film follows Bunton’s most daring attention-getting scheme. When the valuable and irreplaceable portrait of the Duke of Wellington by Goya goes missing from the National Gallery, Bunton and his son Jackie (Fionn Whitehead) hide the painting in a wardrobe in their home. Somehow, the pair manage to leave Mrs. Dorothy Bunton (a dowdy-looking Helen Mirren) in the dark for a time.
A 5000 pound reward is offered for information about the missing painting.
Matthew Goode portrays Bunton’s barrister Jeremy Hutchison. As the bantering but loving Buntons, Oscar-winning veteran performers Broadbent and Mirren help to make the British caper feature into a charming, witty true life tale.
The Duke” also boasts a bit of a mysterious surprise twist.
Rated R
3 Stars
MEMORY (Theaters)
Although Liam Neeson seems to appear in a plethora of almost interchangeable action thrillers, “Memory” has an interesting and fairly fresh concept.
Actually, director Martin Campbell’s movie does not qualify as totally new; it is a remake of a Belgian film called “The Alzheimer Case.”
Notably, the movie recalls aspects of memory loss in the now classic “Memento” (2000), which starred Guy Pearce. Coincidentally, Pearce plays FBI agent Vincent Serra in “Memory.”
Hired assassin Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson) is losing his ability to carry out his job. With a failing memory, he cannot keep track of his assignments, and he tries to convince his “co-worker” Mauricio (Lee Boardman) to let him retire.
But the higher-ups, including a mysterious and very powerful boss, refuse Lewis’ request. Set in El Paso, the extremely violent “Memory” presents the professional killer at odds with his failing ability to remember.
But no matter how poor his memory gets, Lewis contends he would never kill a child. But according to the local police and the FBI, he did murder a young girl.
As local police, a crime syndicate and FBI Special Agents Serra, Linda Armistad (Taj Atwater) and Hugo Marquez (Harold Torres) pursue Lewis, a string of murders occur. While the story has mostly stereotyped characters and a predictable outcome, Neeson and Pearce make “Memory” watchable.
Rated R
2 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
