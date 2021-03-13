LAND
(in theaters and Amazon Prime on demand)
Actress Robin Wright stars in and directs “Land,” a provocative, compelling feature written by Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam.
“Land” is the story of a broken, grieving woman named Edee Mathis (Wright), who leaves the city and settles in a remote cabin in the Rockies. Although she knows nothing about living off the grid, Edee embraces the concept of being alone in her misery. Whether she lives or dies seems mostly irrelevant to Edee. A series of flashbacks confirm that she once had a family.
After a terrifying confrontation with a bear, Edee then realizes how precarious her situation has become. Unable to fend for herself, she suffers in the freezing weather. Then an actual blizzard arrives.
The scenery (Canada stands in for Wyoming) is magnificent. First time feature director Wright shows strength in her emotionally and physically daunting role as Edee, and as the director of what had to be a formidable shoot.
A hunter named Miguel (Demian Bichir) and a nurse named Alawa (Sarah Dawn Pledge) give pitch perfect performances in this stunning, thought-provoking film.
Rated PG-13
3 and 1/2 Stars
COMING 2 AMERICA
(Amazon Prime)
Thirty-three years after “Coming to America,” Eddie Murphy and company return with an energetic, funny but often tasteless sequel which follows the further adventures of Zamundan royal Akeem (Murphy) in his quest to locate a male heir. Because he has three daughters who are not allowed to advance to the throne, Prince Akeem is thrilled to discover his son Lavelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler) living in Queens, New York. Leslie Jones portrays Lavelle’s raunchy mom, Mary.
Director Craig Brewer brings together a cast of comic pros, Murphy, Jones, Arsenio Hall and Tracy Morgan along with Wesley Snipes, who steals scenes as the leader of Nextdoria. Cameos abound with James Earl Jones, Gladys Knight and Salt n Pepa. Murphy reprises his roles as barbershop guys Clarence and Saul.
The predictable, but entertaining movie proves that Murphy still has the comic chops, and newcomer Fowler shows a comedic and dramatic side to his future king character.
Kudos belong to Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter for her creation of the exotic Zamundan attire.
Rated PG-13
2 and 1/2 Stars
I CARE A LOT
(Netflix)
In this dark, dark comedy, Rosamund Pike gives a terrific performance as Marla Grayson, a lawyer who has carved out a niche as an eldercare scamster.
Grayson gets a judge to make her the legal guardian of an elderly person; then she quickly moves that person out of his or her home and into a tightly controlled nursing home. With the person locked away, Grayson takes control of all assets.
Things are moving along well until Grayson’s latest victim, Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest), turns out to have connections to Russian mobsters.
Pike deserved the Golden Globe she received for portraying the amoral Grayson, who finds herself at war with Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage) and his mighty minions.
Writer and director J Blakeson’s violent thriller-comedy moves at breakneck speed as Grayson and her partner Fran (Eiza Gonzalez) come close to death several times. But Grayson remains determined to win against her enemy, Lunyov.
Although the morality remains questionable, the film proves to be a diverting cautionary tale about actual ongoing swindles.
Rated R • 3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
