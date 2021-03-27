THE COURIER
(in theaters)
Versatile Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Stange”) stars in an involving true Cold War story about two men whose actions helped to save the world from nuclear disaster during the Cuban Missille Crisis.
Because he is actually a businessman and not a British agent, the British Intelligence Service MI6 recruits Greville Wynne (Cumberbatch) to travel to Moscow to meet with Soviet Russian Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Nimdze), a double agent with blockbuster secrets about Soviet Premier Nikita Krushchev (Vladimir Chuprikov) and Russia’s nuclear capabilities.
Penkovsky hopes to defect to America with his wife and child with the help of MI6 and the CIA. MI6’s Angus Wright (Dickie Franks) and the CIA’s Emily Donovan (Rachel Brosnahan) serve as Wynne’s handlers in an increasingly dangerous operation.
Cumberbatch gives a remarkable performance as Wynne, a non-spy thrust into life-threatening situations. The actor lost a great deal of weight in order to play the role of Wynne.
Sticking closely to the actual narrative, screenwriter Tom O’Conner and director Dominic Cook recount the sometimes hard to watch “The Courier.” While the prison sequences remain grisly and cruel, they seem in keeping with what history reveals about Soviet lockups during the 1960s.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
LOVE AND MONSTERS
(Amazon Prime for rent)
So it’s another movie that begins with an apocalypse, but this one has a lot of laughs. It also presents the ultimate in gigantic, weird, often silly-looking, but nonetheless deadly monsters. (The film recently received a Best Special Effects Oscar nomination,)
Lovesick Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) lives in an underground bunker with other survivors, but pines for his girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick) whom he hasn’t seen in seven years. Although he has no skills to defend himself against the monster-infested land and is pretty much a coward, Joel sets out on an 80-mile trek to see Aimee.
As he takes off for what seems like a suicide mission, Joel encounters a cunning dog named Boy (an adorable Australian Kelpie), who saves him from being sucked up by a many-legged beast. Luckily, Joel encounters proficient monster killers Minnow (Ariana Greenblatt) and Clyde Dutton (Michael Rooker)
Director Michael Matthews deserves kudos for his fast-paced, creative, heartstopping and humorous adventure O’Brien is the perfect casting choice for Joel. Is a sequel in the works?
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
SUPERNOVA
(Amazon Prime for rent)
As longtime partners Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) embark on a road trip in their RV, the viewer gets to “ride” beside them through the beautiful Lake District in Cumbria. While their melancholy story unfolds, we experience a unique intimacy with Sam and Tusker as filmmaker Harry Macqueen, musical director Keaton Henson and cinematographer Dick Pope present the pair amid a haunting musical score and stunning natural vistas.
Although it moves at a deliberate pace, “Supernova” remains compelling. Even though their love and devotion are evident, something seems terribly wrong. After a reunion with Sam’s family along with a slew of friends, they face heartbreaking decisions in the face of one man’s early onset dementia. Actors Firth and Tucci have never been better.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
