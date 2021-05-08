TOM CLANCY’S WITHOUT REMORSE
(Amazon Prime)
Resurrecting a 1993 Tom Clancy book, the filmmakers decided to change just about everything except the title and Clancy heroine John Clark.
Set in the present and starring Michael B. Jordan, “Without Remorse” is the origin story of Clark (who is known as John Kelly through most of the film), an elite Navy SEAL on a mission with his team in Aleppo, Syria.
Instead of battling Syrians, the SEAL team discover that their opponents are Russians. Three months after the SEALS return home to America, they are targeted by Russian terrorists who decimate the members of the SEAL unit and kill Kelly’s pregnant wife Pam (Lauren London).
Though shot multiple times, Kelly survives and pledges revenge.
Unfortunately, the U.S. government, as represented by Secretary of Defense Thomas Clay (Guy Pierce), wants to gloss over the horrific acts committed by Russian assassins in order to stop the emergence of another Cold War.
Although some reviewers have called this film too formulaic and predictable, it has a compelling lead actor in Jordan, who makes the somewhat familiar plot seem fresh.
With his righteous determination to do whatever it takes to identify the evildoers, he dominates this fast-paced, extremely violent spy story.
Kudos also go to director Stefano Sollima and to screenwriters Will Staples (TV’s “The Right Stuff”) and Taylor Sheridan (TV’s “Yellowstone,” “Sicario,” “Hell or High Water” and “Wind River”).
Even if “Without Remorse” is just the beginning of the John Clark franchise with a sequel called “Rainbow Six” in the works, this movie keeps the audience enthralled with its perilous action sequences such as when a commercial airline full of CIA troops on a dark ops mission crashes into the ocean.
Jamie Bell portrays CIA Agent and deputy director Robert Ritter, and Brit Jodie Turner-Smith is amazing as Lt. Commander Karen Greer.
Rated R 3 Stars
THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINE
(Netflix)
It’s fantastic fun, especially the attack of the dreaded Furbys!
The animated feature from Sony Animation and co-writer and director Michael Rianda challenges Pixar/Disney in the creation of a touching family story within a hilarious sci-fi-tinged apocalyptic saga.
Just as Katie Mitchell (voice of Abbi Jacobsen) is getting ready to leave for film school, her luddite dad Rick (Danny McBride) breaks her laptop.
In his strange way of making up with the seething Katie, he proposes a farewell family road trip to deliver his daughter to “her people” — the nerdy computer film students who “get” Katie.
Rick, Katie, Mom Linda (Maya Rudolph), son Aaron (Michael Rianda) and their pug Monchi jam into a 1993 station wagon for the cross-country trek.
In the meantime, at the annual PAL confab in Silicone Valley, tech entrepreneur Mark Bowman (Eric Andre) ditches his personal electronic PAL (Olivia Colman) as obsolete and introduces his new products – home robots.
But PAL outsmarts Bowman and ditches him, takes over the business and sends armies of robots to get rid of all the people on Earth.
When the Mitchell family encounter the robot onslaught at a diner in Kansas, it appears that they will be sent into space with the other earthlings, but Rick and Katie, with the help of damaged PAL MAX robots (Fred Armisen and Beck Bennett), take on PAL and the robot adversaries.
Rated PG 4 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
