CONCRETE COWBOY
(Netflix)
In Northern Philadelphia, the sight of Black men and women on horseback, actual urban cowboys, is a common sight. They follow the more than a century old tradition of ending to and riding the animals within the city.
Co-writer (with Dan Walser) and director Ricky Staub based his film on “Ghetto Cowboy,” a novel by Greg Nero.
Cowboys in Philadelphia’s horse riding culture, the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, run into trouble with law enforcement and city officials, who favor Philadelphia continuing on the path of gentrification. Into this strange world, troubled Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) of Detroit is left with his father Harp (Idris Elba), a man who has a horse staying in his living room.
The odd mix of a coming-of-age feature and an authentic story about people and their horses works because of the knockout performance by Elba, the inclusion of non-actors from the Fletcher Street Riders, and the stunning cinematography of Minka Farthing-Cole.
Still, the script remains riddled with cliches, and Cole and Smush’s (Jharrel Jerome) criminal quests do not ring true. In addition, within the horse community, no one works for a living. Does Cole even get paid for shoveling manure?
Rated R
2 and 1/2 Stars
THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS
(Online)
The compelling documentary by co-directors Gregory Keyshawn and Michael Dweck follows a small group of mostly elderly men whose dogs forage to uncover rare delicious white truffles in the forests of Piedmont in northern Italy. A truffle is a fungus, related to the mushroom. The men sell the expensive delicacies to gourmet chefs who then serve the exotic treat to dining patrons who can afford to purchase truffles.
Part of the movie is filmed with a camera attached to a dog. We watch from a pup’s point of view as he digs for the treasure.
Each of the quirky truffle-hunting men seem to belong to a long-past age. The trufflesniffing dogs — Birba, Fiona, Titian and Ettore and others—are the stars of the fascinating documentary, which made the short list of the nominees for Best Documentary at the upcoming Academy Awards, but did make it into the final five.
Rated PG-13
3 and 1/2 Stars
SLALOM
(in theaters)
The French language drama takes place at an elite ski training academy in the Alps.
Within the frozen environment, 15-year-old Lyz Lopez (Noee Abita) shows her prowess on the slopes, but as a shy and innocent child of divorced parents, she suffers from loneliness amid the ski school rowdies.
When coach and former champion skier Fred (Jeremie Reiner) recognizes her outstanding slalom abilities, he makes Lyz his special charge with ambitious plans for her to win an Olympic bid.
Co-writer and director Charlene Favier’s brilliantly imagined tale of sexual abuse makes for difficult viewing, but “Slalom” succeeds as an involving and painfully realistic feature.
Reiner gives a powerful performance as Fred, the mentor and abuser. Abita’s acting is flawless; her tortured eyes reveal her character’s inner turmoil.
Not rated
3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
