Blockbuster filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s big screen feature “Tenet” opens this week in theaters.
Another large-scale epic following Nolan’s mega-successful “The Dark Night Trilogy,” “Inception,” “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk,” “Tenet” debuts several months later than originally planned after COVID-19 caused the shutdown of movies beginning in March.
In addition to garnering critical acclaim, Nolan’s films have earned billions at the box office, plus 35 Oscar nominations and ten wins.
TENET (2020)
The spy thriller action film returns to Nolan’s frequent theme of the manipulation of time. A CIA agent known as Protagonist (John David Washington) is charged with a time-bending mission to prevent World War III. Robert Pattinson plays the Protagonist’s handler, Neil, and Michael Caine is British intelligence officer Sir Michael Crosby. Kenneth Branagh portrays Russian oligarch Andrei Sator, and Elizabeth Debicki is Kat, Sator’s estranged wife. Dimple Kapadia plays arms trafficker Priya.
THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY
BATMAN BEGINS (2005)
DC Comics origin story remains darker than earlier “Batman” movies, and blends character development and psychological aspects into the action. After learning ninja methods from Henry Ducard (Liam Neeson), Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) returns to Gotham City where he becomes superhero crime fighter Batman. Cast regulars include Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Caine), Police Lieutenant James Gordon (Gary Oldman) and Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman).
THE DARK KNIGHT (2008)
The second installment introduces Batman’s nemesis, a maniacal criminal known as The Joker (Heath Ledger). Bale, Caine, Oldman and Freeman return in the sequel with Aaron Eckhart portraying District Attorney Harvey Dent. Heath Ledger won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award posthumously. “The Dark Knight” held the domestic box office record for its opening and is considered one of best superhero films of all time.
THE DARK KNIGHT RISES (2012)
Eight years after the previous film, Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City. The citizens incorrectly hold Batman responsible for the death of Harvey Dent. Anne Hathaway portrays Selina Kyle/Catwoman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is policeman John Blake. Tom Hardy costars as militant villain Bane.
INCEPTION (2010)
Some theaters have recently been showing the Oscar-winning “Inception” on its tenth anniversary. A challenging, but eventually satisfying viewing experience, “Inception” stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Cobb, the leader of the dream stealers, who pilfer information by infiltrating the subconscious. Then Mr. Saitio (Ken Watanabe) convinces Cobb and his crew not to steal information but instead to infuse ideas into the dreamer’s mind. The cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy and Marion Cotillard.
INTERSTELLAR (2014)
The sci-fi epic begins in a dystopian future as Earth has become an uninhabitable planet. Astronauts Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway, Doyle (Wes Bentley) and Romilly (David Gyasi) travel on the spacecraft Endurance through a wormhole in an attempt to find a new home for humanity. The mind-blowing film focuses on the space time continuum. Jessica Chastain plays Murphy Cooper and Michael Caine is NASA scientist Professor Brand. Matt Damon and Casey Affleck appear in supporting roles.
DUNKIRK (2017)
Christopher Nolan’s large scale feature recreates the evacuation of thousands of Allied troops trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. The film captures the evacuation from land, sea and air. The old-school filming includes thousands of extras in a historically accurate reimagining of the events which occurred from May 26-June 4, 1940 in Dunkirk, France. ”Dunkirk” received eight Academy Award nominations and won three Oscars.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and
for KETR.
