FVarious online services provide large libraries of various film genres. The following family features are all available on Netflix.
SAVING
MR. BANKS
(2013)
In 1961, Walt Disney (Tom Hanks) welcomes prickly British author P.L. Travers (Emma Thompson) to Hollywood where he tries to convince her to allow the “Mary Poppins” writings to become a film.
In flashbacks, Travers remembers her father (Colin Farrell), her model for Mr. Banks in “Mary Poppins.” Jason Schwartzman and B.J. Novak portray composers Richard and Robert Sherman, who wrote the “Mary Poppins” score which includes “Chim Chim Cher-ee” and “A Spoonful of Sugar.”
MARY POPPINS RETURNS
(2018)
Set during the 1930s, the entertaining comic fantasy sequel to “Mary Poppins” (1964) stars Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins and Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer as the now grown-up Michael and Jane Banks. Mary returns to the Banks household as the nanny for Michael’s children, Annabel, John and Georgie. Lin-Manuel Miranda is lamplighter Jack, and Meryl Streep plays Cousin Topsy who runs a fix-it workshop in London.
HUGO
(2011)
In 1931, 12-year-old orphan Hugo Cabret (Asa Butterfield) keeps the clocks running at a Paris railroad station in this adventure tale directed by Martin Scorsese. “Hugo” pays tribute to filmmaker Georges Melies (Ben Kingsley), whose 1902 “A Trip to the Moon” is one of the most influential films in cinematic history. Chloe Grace Moretz portrays Isabelle, and Sacha Baron Cohen is Inspector Gustave Daste.
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
(2018)
Husband and father Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) regains contact with his Hundred Acre Woods childhood companions--Winnie the Pooh (voice of Jim Cummins), Tigger, Eeyor, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and Roo--in a charming live action feature mixed with animation. Overworked by his boss Giles Winslow (Mark Gatiss) at Winslow Luggage, Christopher Robin learns life lessons from his long-lost friends Pooh and company.
STUART LITTLE (1995)
E.B White’s children’s book comes to the screen as a live action comedy with animation.
When Eleanor (Geena Davis) and Frederick Little (Hugh Laurie) adopt young mouse Stuart (voice of Michael J. Fox), their son George (Jonathan Lipnicki) and the family’s cat Snowbell (voice of Nathan Lane) are not exactly welcoming to the new family member. Snowbell and his alley cat friends Smokey (voice of Chazz Palminteri) and Monty (voice of Steve Zahn) concoct a plan to get rid of Stuart.
THE LITTLE PRINCE
(2015)
Based on the “The Little Prince,” a 1943 novella by Antone de Saint-Exupery, the film introduces an elderly man known as The Aviator (Jeff Bridges) who tells The Little Girl (Mackenzie Foy) the fantastic story of The Little Prince (Riley Osborne).
This family friendly treat includes two kinds of animation--stop-motion animation for the prince’s world and computer generated animation for the little girl’s world.
KLAUS
(2019)
This Netflix original traditional or hand-drawn animated movie was nominated for a Best Animated Feature Academy Award last year. The Christmas adventure comedy presents an alternate to the Santa Claus origin story.
On a postman training assignment in the northern town of Smeerensburg, Jesper Johansson (Jason Schwartzman) discovers a reclusive woodsman named Klaus (J.K Simmons) with a house filled with homemade toys. Eventually, Klause supplies a toy for each child who writes a letter requesting a gift.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association.
for KETR
