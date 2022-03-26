THE LOST CITY
(Theaters)
Jungle Romance! Treasure! Adventure! It’s a screwball comedy with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.
After penning 20 best-selling romance-adventure novels, author Loretta Sage (Bullock) is burned out and resists her publicist Beth’s (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) plans for a book tour to promote “The Lost City of D.”
Reluctantly, Loretta dons a skin-tight sequined purple outfit and goes onstage for a fan event with Alan (Tatum), the cover model and suggested alter ego for her fictional hero, Dash McMahon.
Even when Alan clumsily loses his signature blonde wig, the audience members continue to idolize the model with the ripped body. Disgusted with the entire situation, Loretta leaves—only to be kidnapped by a pair of unsavory guys.
Co-writers and directors (Adam Née and Aaron Née) deliver big laughs with a comic jungle adventure as Alan tries to fit into an actual heroic mode so that he can rescue Loretta.
At first, he hires Navy Seal turned CIA agent Jack Trainer (scene stealer Brad Pitt) to help with the search. As eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax, Daniel Radcliffe makes a good comic villain, and publicist Beth is humorous in her complicated quest to find Loretta.
In the midst of a wildly improbable criminal operation to locate a long-rumored treasure, it’s Bullock and Tatum who provide slapstick comedy and evoke burgeoning chemistry between their characters.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
COMPARTMENT NUMBER 6
(Theaters)
The winner of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix, the fascinating film mostly takes place in the 1990s aboard a Russian train traveling from Moscow to the port of Murmansk, which is above the Arctic Circle. The train makes 29 stops on this route.
Laura (Seidi Haarla), a Finnish student studying in Russia, sets out from Moscow on a journey to Murmansk in a second class sleeping car. Her Russian fellow traveler, Lyokha (Yuriy Borisov), is also going to Murmansk to work in the mines.
Their initial meeting does not go well since the uncouth miner rudely insults Laura.
Director Julio Kuosmanen brings a noisy and sometimes claustrophobic reality to the film by shooting on actual moving railroad cars.
Thrown together for the lengthy journey, Laura and Lyokha eventually begin to be less hostile. Since he cannot fathom why a tourist would want to visit Murmansk at any time but especially not during the winter, Laura explains her desire to see the petroglyphs, the ancient rock carvings.
During a layover, Lyokha takes Laura to meet a kind and wise old woman (Lidia Kostina), who could be his foster mother.
After a night of drinking, the travelers return to the train. Kuosmanen continues to focus on human connections as he shows the pair actually warming toward each other.
The film’s conclusion in brutally cold Murmansk proves Lyokha’s commitment to helping Laura find those elusive petroglyphs and to also find answers to her questions about her own worthiness.
The subtitled “Compartment Number 6” is in Russian, Finnish and Estonian.
Rated R
3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
