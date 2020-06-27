Before you see the movie, you might want to read the book. Although some movie theaters are opening, fresh new features will not be available for a while. In the meantime, catch up on your reading before the movies are scheduled to debut in the coming months. Some film titles differ from the book’s title.
THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW
by A.J.Finn
Joe Wright directs the psychological thriller starring Amy Adams as Dr. Anna Fox. Cast members are Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell and Anthony Mackie.
CHINA RICH GIRLFRIEND
by Kevin Kwan
he sequel to “Crazy Rich Asians” takes place two years after the first movie with Henry Golding as Nick and Constance Wu as Rachel. The original film hints of a connection between Charlie Wu (Harry Shrum, Jr.) and Astrid (Gemma Chan).
THE REINCARNATION PAPERS
by D. Eric Maikranz
“Infinite” is a sci-fi thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Mark Wahlberg with Dylan O’Brien, Chiwetel Ejifor and Sophie Cookson.
DAVID COPPERFIELD
by Charles Dickens
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” is the latest version of Dickens’ 1850 novel. Dev Patel portrays Copperfield and the supporting cast includes Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton and Ben Whishaw.
DEEP WATER
by Patricia Highsmith
Highsmith’s 1957 novel is the basis of the erotic feature directed by Adrian Lyne. Ben Affleck stars as Vic Van Allen with Ana de Armas as Vic’s wife Melinda.
REBECCA
by Daphne du Marnier
Written in 1938, the gothic romantic thriller has been filmed numerous times. The 1940 version directed by Alfred Hitchcock was named Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The new feature stars Lily James, Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas.
THE WITCHES
by Roald Dahl
Dahl’s 1983 book was made into a movie in 1990. The remake is directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars Anne Hathaway as The Grand High Witch and Octavia Spencer as the Grandmother.
HILLBILLY ELEGY
by J.P Vance
Ron Howard directs J.P. Vance’s memoir about three generations of an Appalachian family. Gabriel Basso portrays Vance and the cast includes Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett and Frieda Pinto.
ENOLA HOLMES
by Nancy Springer
Millie Bobby Brown portrays Enola Holmes in a mystery based on Nancy Springer’s series of books. Henry Cavil is Sherlock Holmes, and Sam Claflin is Mycroft Holmes.
THE SECRET GARDEN
by Frances Hodson Burnett
Burnett’s novel has been filmed several times, notably with Margaret O’Brien in 1949 and with Kate Maberly in 1993. Dixie Egerickx plays Mary Lennox, and Colin Firth is her uncle Archibald Craven in the latest version.
THE GOOD SHEPHERD
by C.S. Forester
“Greyhound” takes place during World War II as U.S. Naval Commander Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads a convoy across the Atlantic. Costars are Elisabeth Shue as Eva Krause, Stephen Graham as Charlie Colt and Rob Morgan as Cleveland.
THE MAN WHO MADE VERMEERS
by Jonathon Lopez
“The Last Vermeer” tells the story of Dutchman Han van Meegeren (Guy Pearce) who sold a fortune’s worth of forgeries of Johannes Vermeer’s paintings. Also in the cast are Claes Bang as Captain Joseph Piller and Vicky Krieps as Minna Holberg.
DEATH ON THE NILE
by Agatha Christie
Director Kenneth Branagh, who reprises his role as Hercule Poirot, follows his adaptation of Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” with “Death on the Nile.” The large cast includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand and Jennifer Saunders.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association.
She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner
and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.