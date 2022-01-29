As usual, the month of January doesn’t offer much in the way of new movies. Aside from the animated “Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania” and “Belle,” only B-grade horror movies (with apologies to the “Scream” franchise) are opening in theaters.
Therefore, Reel Reviews recommends some entertaining recent films that are available online and on DVD.
THE VAULT
(Netflix)
Baby-faced Brit Freddie Highmore gives a convincing performance as engineering genius Thom Laybrick in “The Vault.”
Instead of taking one of the many lucrative jobs offered by recruiters from the world’s largest industries, the Cambridge grad falls in with a group of robbers who intend to open the impenetrable vault in the Bank of Spain. After bringing in a vast treasure from a sunken ship in Spanish waters, Walter Moreland (Liam Cunningham) and his crew are forced to give up the booty to the government of Spain.
Astrid Berges-Frisbey is part of the gang, and Jose Coronado plays Gustavo, the tormented security chief at the Bank of Spain.
Director Jaume Balaguero’s fast-paced and clever heist flick is slightly reminiscent of an “Ocean’s 11”-style caper because burglars plan to carry out their scheme during the distraction of the wildly popular Football World Cup final match played by Spain’s national football team.
Rated R
3 Stars.
LOVE AND MONSTERS
(Netflix)
While it’s a movie that begins with the apocalypse, at least it has a lot of laughs.
“Love and Monsters” also presents the ultimate in gigantic, weird, often silly-looking, but nonetheless deadly monsters.
Lovesick Joel Dawson (the perfectly cast Dylan O’Brien) lives in an underground bunker with other survivors, but pines for his girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick) whom he hasn’t seen in seven years.
Although he has no skills to defend himself against the monster-infested land and is pretty much of a coward, he sets out on an 80-mile trek to reunite with Aimee.
As he takes off for what seems like a suicide mission, Joel encounters a smart dog named Boy, who saves him from being sucked up by a many-legged beast. After this rescue, Joel meets proficient monster killers Minnow (Ariana Greenfield) and Clyde Dutton (Michael Rooker). Director Michael Matthews deserves kudos for this creative heart-stopping and darkly comic adventure.
PG-13
3 Stars
FINCH
(Apple TV+ also on DVD)
One of 2021’s most imaginative films, Miguel Sapochnik’s “Finch” debuted on Apple TV+ and did not have a theatrical release.
Sun flares have decimated most of the Earth, but robotics engineer Finch (Tom Hanks) has stayed safe in the post-apocalyptic world within a St. Louis laboratory. But when Finch learns that a solar storm is brewing that will destroy everything in its path, he leaves the safety of his lab for a trip west accompanied by his dog Goodyear and his creation, a robot who names himself Jeff.
Through dangerous and sometimes humorous circumstances, the trio continue the harrowing journey toward the mountains where the air might be clear. Perhaps other humans might be living safely there.
Through amazing motion capture technology, Caleb Landry-Jones voices and “acts” the role of Jeff the robot.
Despite what seems like a gloomy topic, “Fitch” manages to keep an uplifting tone during an emotionally involving movie.
Rated PG-13
3 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
