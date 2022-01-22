Recently reviewed, these movies are now streaming.
ENCANTO
Disney’s touching and entertaining animated feature is set at the Madrigal family’s enchanted mansion in the mountains of Colombia.
The fanciful Madrigal home boasts stairs and tiles which dance to composer Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music. Teenager Mirabel Madrigal (voice of Stephanie Beatriz) is the only member of the family without a magical ability. But when the magic starts to disappear, Mirabel sets out to save the family.
KING RICHARD
Will Smith is winning rave reviews for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and coach of future tennis superstars Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton). Aunjanue Ellis portrays Mom, Oracene “Brandy” Price. It’s a captivating, but overlong (145 minutes) feature.
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE
Director Jason Reitman, the son of “Ghostbusters I and II” filmmaker Ivan Reitman, combines nostalgia with a contemporary reimagining of the franchise. In this charming and often hilarious film, Callie Spengler (Carrie Coons), her son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and daughter Phoebe (McKenna Grace) move into a decrepit Oklahoma farmhouse once owned by Callie’s estranged father.
THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Wes Anderson presents another of his bizarre, clever and very funny movies featuring his regular troupe of actors, including six Oscar winners. A Paris-based literary-style magazine carries long stories by a staff of eccentric writers Bill Murray is Arthur Howitzer, Jr., the editor of The French Dispatch.
The writers and the players in the stories include Lea Seydoux, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Saorsie Ronan, Tilda Swindon and Christoph Waltz.
SPENCER
Kristen Stewart turns in a stunning portrayal of Princess Diana during a three-day period when she ponders separating from Prince Charles (Jack Farthing).
At the absolute horror of a Christmas holiday at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate retreat, Diana continues to rebel against her perfect image.
THE LAST DUEL
Ridley Scott directs the bloody and brutal historic epic which is based on a true story and set in Normandy during the 14th century. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wrote the script with Nicole Holofcener.
Damon plays Jean de Carrouges, who has spent his life as a warrior for France, and Affleck is licentious party animal Count Pierre d’Alencon and the cousin of King Richard. Adam Driver portrays Squire Jacques Le Gris, who is accused of an egregious attack by de Carrogues’s young and beautiful wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer).
THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN
In a biopic, Benedict Cumberbatch portrays Louis Wain, a freelance artist who supplied drawings of country houses and estates for “The Illustrated Sporting and Dramatic News” and “The Illustrated London News.”
After he married his sister’s governess (Claire Foy), the married couple rescued a black and white cat called Peter. Then Louis began to draw and paint cats exclusively. Will Sharpe directs the witty and heartrending film about the peculiar artist, who improved the lowly cat in the eyes of the British public by giving the animal human qualities.
LAST NIGHT IN SOHO
Would-be fashion designer (Thomasin McKenzie) goes to London to study and finds herself flashing back to 1966 as she inhabits the body of Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), an attractive singer and dancer who came to London during the Swinging Sixties.
Filmmaker Edgar Wright’s psychological horror tale begins as a 60s music-filled reminiscence of the fashions and wild partying of an earlier era and then turns dark and grisly.
Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
