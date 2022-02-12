DEATH ON THE NILE (Theaters)
As an actor and filmmaker, Kenneth Branagh is having a good year. His semi-autobiographical masterpiece “Belfast” is up for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony.
Also, he stars as ingenious Belgian sleuth Hercole Poirot and directs “Death on the Nile,” a mystery based on Agatha Christie’s classic 1937 book.
Michael Green is the screenwriter. Notably, this version of Christie’s novel improves on character development by making Poirot less quirky and more realistic.
The film begins in the trenches of France during World War I when young Poirot shows his brilliance and heroism.
Unlike in the other portrayals of Poirot on film and television, this Belgian detective seems more human. He admits that once he was in love, and now he is attracted to “bluesy” singer Rosalie Otterbourne (Sophie Okonedo).
During the late 1930s, Poirot travels to Egypt and finds himself as part of the wedding celebration of a pair of newlyweds, glamorous British heiress Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and her handsome American groom Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer).
Leaving their first class hotel, the wedding party and friends board a luxurious Nile River paddle steamer, the S.S. Karnak. Guests include Bouc (Tom Bateman) and his mother, painter Euphemia Bouc (Annette Bening), Linnet’s ex-fiancé Dr. Linus Windlesham (Russell Brand), Linnet’s godmother Marie Van Schuyler (Jennifer Saunders) and her companion Mrs. Bowers (Dawn French), Linnet’s cousin and lawyer (Ali Fazal) and Rosalie Otterbourne and her niece Rosalie.
An uninvited guest who seems to follow the honeymooners everywhere is the spurned Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey), Simon’s former fiancé and Linnet’s former close friend. Everyone seems to have a motive when a horrific murder occurs.
Unfortunately, Perot’s “little gray cells” take some time to become operational, and more passengers are found dead.
Branagh makes the clever period whodunnit entertaining and involving. While the plot certainly is convoluted, the final denouement remains plausible.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
BLACKLIGHT (Theaters)
Covert Action star Liam Neeson appears in another thriller as FBI operative Travis Block, who specializes in extracting agents out of dangerous deep cover situations.
Working under “Gabe,” FBI Chief Gabriel Robinson (Aidan Quinn), Block tries to bring in disgruntled undercover operative Dusty Crane (Taylor John Smith), who remains elusive and determined to go to the press with bombshell information about the FBI.
After journalist Mira Jones (Emmy Raver-Lampman) sets up a meeting with Crane, she finds herself becoming a target for the same hatchet men who are trying to silence him. While the plot is not exactly fresh, and too much time is taken with car chases and foot races, the film offers Neeson in his always watchable signature role.
No one plays furious sixtysomething rage better, and Block turns absolutely rabid when his daughter Amanda (Claire van der Boom) and granddaughter Natalie (Gabriella Sengos) go missing.
“Blacklight,” which is written by Nick May and directed by Mark Williams, suffices as a fairly good conspiracy flick, but without the talents of Neeson, it would not work at all.
Rated PG-13
2 and 1/2 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
