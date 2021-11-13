BELFAST (Theaters)
Acclaimed filmmaker Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed the excellent semi-autobiographical coming-of-age feature “Belfast.” Set amid “the troubles” in Northern Ireland circa 1969, the blend of drama and comedy follows nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) as he copes with changes—the absence of his father, who periodically comes home from his job in England, his crush on the seemingly unattainable Catherine (Olive Tennant), and the increasing violence within his neighborhood. Although they are Protestants, Buddy, his older brother Will (Lewis McAskie) and their family have been living happily within a Catholic area for years. They are caught in an untenable situation as Protestants and Catholics continue to protest and riot while British troops turn the neighborhood into a barricaded war zone. An emotionally engaging film and easily one of the best of 2021, “Belfast” effectively veers from color to black and white as the gritty tale of life on the streets in Belfast unfolds. Each player is perfectly cast; Caitriona Balfe is Buddy’s “Ma” and Jamie Dornan is his “Pa.” Ciaran Hinds and Judi Dench portray Pop and Granny. Every performance seems Oscar worthy, but it is Hinds who triumphs in his performance as Buddy’s wise and witty grandfather. Rated PG-13 4 Stars
SPENCER (Theaters)
A number of both big and small screen movies have attempted to present biographies of Diana Spencer, the Princess of Wales, but none have been as successful as writer Steven Knight and director Pablo Larrain’s exquisite character study in “Spencer.” Kristen Stewart turns in a stunning portrayal of Diana during a three-day period when she ponders separating from Prince Charles (Jack Farthing). Stewart captures the tragic figure during an absolute horror of a Christmas holiday at the Queen’s retreat, Sandringhan Estate, with all of the family. The only plus is that Diana gets to spend time with her young sons, William (Jack Nielen) and Harry (Freddy Spry). The film exhibits surreal elements as Diana veers into despair and depression while she continues to rebel against her perfect image. Stewart should expect an Oscar nomination.
Rated R
3 and 1/2 Stars
THE FRENCH DISPATCH (Theaters)
Co-writer and director Wes Anderson gives audiences another bizarre, clever and hilarious movie featuring his regular troupe of actors, including six Oscar winners. Narrated by Angelica Huston, the film focuses on a Paris, France-based literary-style magazine which carries long form stories by a staff of eccentric writers. Arthur Howitzer, Jr’s (Bill Murray) French Dispatch seems especially odd because it is included in only one publication. It is a weekly insert in The Liberty Kansas Evening Sun. One of several stories concerns imprisoned artist Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio del Toro), who uses his policewoman guard Simone (Lea Seydoux) as his muse and model. Entrepreneur Julian Cadazio (Adrien Brody) devises a plan to make Moses an art world star. Another article shows a romance unfold between young protest organizer Zefferilli (Timothee Chalamet) and middle aged “old maid” Lucinda Kremitz (Frances McDormand). Owen Wilson portrays writer Herbsaint Sazerac, and Tilda Swinton is toothy J.K.L. Berenson. Other members of the large ensemble are Jeffrey Wright, Saorsie Ronan, Willem Defoe and Christoph Waltz. Anderson presents an entertaining cinematic period piece that touches on the absurd.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.