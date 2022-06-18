HUSTLE
(Netflix)
Following his acclaimed performance in “Uncut Gems” (2019), Adam Sandler once again moves out of his silly (but highly profitable comic roles) into a heartfelt portrayal of burned-out basketball scout Stanley Sugerman.
With his strong performance, Sandler makes what could have been a predictable sports saga into fresh cinema.
After a decade on the road searching for talent for the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team, Sugerman gets his dream job as an assistant coach.
Finally, he’ll be able to spend quality time with his wife Teresa (Queen Latifah) and daughter Alex (Jordan Hull).
But when 76ers’ owner Rex Merrick dies, heir Vince Merrick (Ben Foster) nixes the coaching job and sends Sugerman back to the grind of the road.
In Mallorca, Spain, the scout watches a pick-up game where a construction worker named Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) plays exceptional offense and defense.
The feel-good feature recounts Sugerman’s strategic coaching efforts to get Cruz a place on the 76ers roster.
The 6’9” 230 lb. Hernangomez proves to be the find of a lifetime. Not only is he believable as a pro player (He plays for the Utah Jazz), he can also act!
While at the NBA Combine, Bo loses his temper and lets Kermit Wilts (Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves) get under his skin. That’s when Sugerman takes on the massive task of turning Bo into an NBA asset.
It’s fun to watch the film’s cast made up of “who’s who in basketball” including players, coaches, sports commentators, etc.
“Hustle” includes major roles as well cameos for Dirk Nowitski, Kenny Smith, Julius Irving, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, Doc Rivers, Trae Young, Allen Iverson, Luka Doncic, Larry Williams, Mark Cuban, Mo Cheeks, Dan Patrick, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Willy Hernangomez, Jay Wright, Jordan Clarkson, Lonnie Harrell, Pat Croce, Bobby Verdun, Greg St. Jean, Boban Marjanovic and more.
Rated R
3 Stars
CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH
(Theaters and Apple TV+)
Dallas native Cooper Raiff is the writer, director and star of this comic drama about Andrew, a directionless college graduate, who moves back home with his family in New Jersey.
With no career path in mind, Andrew works at a fast-food place called Meat Stick. While accompanying his 12-year-old brother David (Evan Assante) to a Bar Mitzvah, Andrew discovers his special talent for “getting this party started.” After coaxing shy youngsters to dance the night away, Andrew is offered a paying gig as a party host for upcoming Bar Mitzvah and Bat Mitzvah affairs.
Andrew convinces autistic teenager Lola (Vanessa Burghardt, an autistic actress) to dance with him and her mother Domino (Dakota Johnson, who also serves as a producer).
Eventually, Domino hires Andrew as Lola’s babysitter. As Andrew falls hard for the beautiful and troubled single mom, the emotionally resonant, laugh-filled and touching story unfolds in an imaginative manner.
Leslie Mann and Brad Garrett are well cast as Andrew’s ditzy mom and gruff stepdad. At only 25, Raiff proves his solid filmmaking abilities. The film won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
