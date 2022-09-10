BARBARIAN (Theaters and VOD)
Whoo! Writer and director (and actor in a small role) Zack Cregger cooks up an unnerving scenario set in a decaying, dilapidated area of present-day Detroit.
Amidst the burnt-out, falling-down houses sits a pristine cottage that Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) booked through Airbnb. After she arrives in a rainstorm, she learns that Keith Toshko (Bill Skarsgard) has also booked the place. (If the double booking sounds like the formula for a rom-com, it is the exact plot of the recent “Alone Together,” which was directed by its star, Katie Holmes.)
But “Barbarian” remains a horror flick crammed with startling twists and sly humor.
When noise in the cellar draws Tess’ attention, she begins to explore. She gets locked in for a while, but is released by Keith. Then, against her judgment, she follows Keith through manmade underground tunnels to a violent confrontation…and then the screen goes dark!
After a pause, two new threads of the script emerge. A flashback takes place in Detroit during the 1970s as Frank (Richard Brake) leaves his home in a lovely neighborhood to stock up on supplies at a grocery store.
A separate narrative occurs in the present and concerns Hollywood actor AJ Gilbride (Justin Long), a carefree guy who is driving along in his red convertible when his agent calls to tell him that a former costar has charged him with rape. As AJ’s world begins to crumble, he denies the accusation. When he visits his financial planner, AJ finds out that he will need cash that he doesn’t have in order to hire an attorney.
Creggar cleverly weaves various plot points together to create a disarmingly dark gore-filled shockaroo.
I CAME BY (Netflix)
Instead of spray painting on buildings outdoors, stealthy graffiti artists Toby Nealey (George MacKay) and Jamil “Jay” Agassi (Percelle Ascott) leave their oversized message “I Came By” on walls inside the homes of the wealthy.
Because his girlfriend Verada (Naserine “Nas” Raheem) is expecting a child and because his immigration status is questionable, Jay quits graffiti tagging with his buddy to escape the attention of authorities. Then, Toby goes by himself to the home of former judge Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville).
When her son remains missing for several days, counselor Lizzie Nealey (Kelly Macdonald) contacts the police. Still afraid to get into trouble, Jay does not tell Lizzie about her son’s interest in the Blake residence.
Bonneville, who portrays Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham in the “Downton Abbey” series, unleashes his skills as a clever villain who remains several steps ahead of investigators. Both Bonneville and Macdonald give strong performances in director Babak Anvari’s horror thriller.
McKay and the other cast members don’t have enough screen time to be counted in the mix.
What has to be most irritating criticism of Anvari is his tendency to lessen the film’s immediacy and suspense by letting months drag by before the feature’s conclusion, and then the final moments remain a maddening conundrum.
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
