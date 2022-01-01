THE TENDER BAR
(Theaters and Amazon Prime Jan. 7)
After he was abandoned by his disc jockey father, JR Moehringer grew up in Long Island with his mom Dorothy (Lily Rabe) and her quirky extended family.
Later in his life, journalist and writer JR authored “The Tender Bar: A Memoir” about growing up within the large clan of Moehringers, who periodically and predictably moved back in with crotchety Grandpa (Christopher Lloyd) and long-suffering Grandma (Sondra James).
Written for the screen by William Monahan and directed by George Clooney, the movie focuses on the bonding that takes place between JR (youngster Daniel Ranieri and grown-up Tye Sheridan) and his uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck) along with the odd crew of regular patrons at The Dickens Bar. Charlie runs the bar and functions as a father figure for JR in this nostalgic, comic and touching coming-of-age story.
While Mom sets her sites on Yale for JR, only Charlie seems to think that JR has the stuff needed for the Ivy League. It’s a compelling tale with vivid characterizations.
Rated R
3 Stars
THE LOST DAUGHTER
(Theaters and Netflix)
Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) stars in “The Lost Daughter,” based on a novel by Elena Ferrante.
Talented actress Maggie Gyllenhaal leaves acting for the moment and serves as the screenwriter and director of this understated and fascinating psychological drama.
Colman plays middle-aged scholar and professor Leda Caruso, who has traveled to a small coastal town in Greece for a solo vacation. But her ideal escape begins to lose its luster when events at the beach resort make Leda revisit her past as a mother.
Flashing back to her time as a young mother (Jessie Buckley as young Leda) with two small girls, she reminiscences about the love she had for her daughters along with her feelings of entrapment and hopelessness.
Dakota Johnson portrays Nina, a US citizen with a daughter who gets lost and then found by Leda. Other cast members include Ed Harris and Gyllenhaal’s husband Peter Sarsgaard.
Rated R
3 Stars
DON’T LOOK UP
(Theaters and Netflix)
In the midst of the current situation of those who do or do not believe in science, filmmaker Adam McKay’s tragicomic satire takes this divide to the max.
After doctoral astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers that a massive comet is heading toward Earth, she informs astronomer Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who then calculates the comet’s arrival date.
Armed with terrifying scientific facts about Earth’s extinction, Dibiasky and Mindy, along with the government’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office’s Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), reach out to President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), her Chief of Staff son Jason (Jonah Hill) and her politically-preoccupied staff.
When the White House fails to follow up on the scientific data, the scientists decide to give interviews to newspapers and appear on talk shows such as “The Daily Rip” with father always upbeat hosts Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry).
Dibiasky loses her cool and tells the world that “You are all going to die!” She is escorted from the TV studio and finds herself under arrest by the FBI.
On the other hand, Mindy becomes a regular on the show and is identified as “the world’s sexiest scientist.”
Oscar winner Mark Rylance steals scenes as billionaire tech genius, Peter Isherwell.
While McKay channels his anger about unmentioned subjects such as climate change and Covid 19 into the end-of-the-world scenario, he presents a spot-on laugh-and-cry viewing experience.
Rated R
3 and 1/2 Stars
