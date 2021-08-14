RESPECT
(Theaters)
Selected to play the role by the Queen of Soul herself, Jennifer Hudson shines brilliantly in “Respect.”
It is Hudson’s voice on the soundtrack of Aretha Franklin’s life story. Besides her musical contributions, the Oscar-winning actress gives an uplifting and sometimes heart-wrenching performance as the complicated “warts and all” story unfolds.
Franklin also held a prominent role in the Civil Rights Movement and performed often at rallies with Reverend Martin Luther King (Gilbert Glenn Brown).
Liesl Tommy directs this engaging, if overlong, biopic which boasts a sterling cast. Oak Cliff native and Broadway star Skye Dakota Turner plays the young Aretha. Forest Whitaker is Aretha’s father C.L. Franklin, and Audra McDonald plays her mother, Barbara. Marlon Wayans is perfectly cast as Aretha’s husband and manager Ted White.
Highlights of the biopic would have to include Aretha’s groundbreaking recording sessions in Muscle Shoals, Alabama with producer Jerry Wexler (Marc Marion). Throughout the film, the incomparable music makes us remember how much the iconic Aretha means to generations of fans.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
FREE GUY
(Theaters)
Clad in his collared blue shirt and tan pants, Guy (Ryan Reynolds) awakens each day, greets his goldfish and happily goes to his job as a bank teller where he tells each customer, “Don’t have a good day . . . have a great day!”
When a robbery starts, and police and robbers engage in a gunfight, Guy and his bank guard buddy Buddy (Lil Rey Howery) continue to chit chat while lying on the ground.
“Free Guy” succeeds as a clever, laugh-out-loud and often absurd comedy that should be a breakout summer hit.
Writer Matt Lieberman and director Shawn Levy take the viewer inside a megaviolent video game called Free City in which Guy and Buddy merely serve as NPCs or nonplayer characters. Reynolds plays his tailor-made Trumanlike role with fresh naïveté and good will.
In a parallel world, coders Millie (Jodie Comer who also portrays Molotov Girl) and Keys (Joe Keery) plan to sue greedy Free City creator Antoine (Taika Waititi) for stealing their work.
Despite its comic nature and heavy-duty gaming culture references, “Free Guy” has poignancy and emotional depth as Guy sets out to save his world.
The cameos are terrific!
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
CODA
(Theaters and Apple TV+)
Seventeen-year old Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member in a family of deaf people (Coda stands for “child of deaf adults “) in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
Her mother Jackie (Marlee Marlin), her father Frank (Troy Kotsur) and her older brother Leo (Daniel Durant) rely on Ruby to translate their sign language and enable them to communicate.
At the same time that the family tries to begin a successful independent fishing business away from the greedy local bosses, Ruby discovers that she has an excellent singing voice. Her choral teacher (Eugenio Derbez) encourages Ruby to try for a scholarship at the renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston. But how can Ruby leave the people who rely on her for everything?
This feel-good feature, which was written and directed by Siam Heder, includes three nonhearing actors – Matlin, Kotsur and Durant – who give excellent performances. Also terrific are Jones and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo who plays Ruby’s love interest, Miles.
“Coda” won several awards at the Sundance Film Festival including Grand Prize.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
