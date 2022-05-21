DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (Theaters)
Beginning with stunning views of the landscape surrounding the titular magnificent stately British mansion, the film welcomes viewers back to Downton Abbey circa 1929.
Written by Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis, the lavish feature focuses once again on joyful as well as poignant episodes in the lives of the Crawleys and their servants.
Romance abounds as Tom Branson (Allen Leach), who was married to Cora (Elizabeth McGovern) and Robert Crawley’s (Hugh Bonneville) late daughter Sybil, becomes engaged to Lucy (Tuppence Middleton). Kitchen maid Daisy (Sophie McShere) plays Cupid for cook Mrs. Patman (Lesley Nicol) and local farmer Albert Mason. Former butler and schoolteacher Joseph Molesley (Kevin Doyle) gets up his nerve to pursue lady’s maid Phyllis Baxter (Raquel Cassidy).
The Crawleys go on an excursion to a magnificent villa on the French Riviera. It seems that Violet Crawley, the Dowager of Grantham (Maggie Smith, who gets big laughs with her droll remarks) inherited the place from a long ago admirer.
A highlight of “A New Era” shows the servants trading places with the aristocrats when a film crew comes to Downton Abbey. Despite the opposition by Robert Crawley, Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery) allows filmmaker Jack Barber (Hugh Dancy), along with stars Myrna Dagleish (Laura Haddock) and Guy Dexter (Dominic West) and a large crew, to use the mansion as a backdrop for a film.
“A New Era” will captivate fans with its stunning visuals and fascinating continuing chronicles of the unforgettable denizens of Downton Abbey.
Rated PG
3 Stars
EMERGENCY (Theaters, available on Amazon Prime May 27)
It’s time for the Spring Break parties on campus. Senior Sean (RJ Cyler) is determined to be the first Black to complete the “Legendary Tour” of all the frat house revels with his roommate and best bud Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins). But everything goes awry when Sean and Kunle find a white girl passed out on the floor of their house. Busy with a video game, roommate Carlos (Sebastian Chacon) had not noticed the girl.
Instead of being merely a college comedy, the inventive satiric film has a serious undertone. Racial issues come to the fore as Kunle, who has won admission to Princeton, falls victim to every Black person’s worst nightmare—lying on the ground with a cop pointing a gun at him.
Writer KD Davila and director Casey Williams have crafted an entertaining and thought-provoking comic-drama.
Rated R
3 Stars
MEN (Theaters)
Filmmaker Alex Garland (“ExMachina,” “Annilation”) creates a masterful, terrifying scenario at a charming country house amid the natural beauty of the British countryside.
Widow Harper Marlowe (Jessie Buckley) rents the home for two weeks in order to heal from a recent tragedy. After an awkward meeting with toothy landlord Geoffrey (Rory Kinnear), Harper walks through the woods, enjoys making echoes and tries to get past the nightmar
Reminiscent of old Alec Guinness and Peter Sellers’ movies where chameleon-like actors plays a number of characters, “Men” casts Kinnear in several roles. While the folk horror drama is crammed with gut-wrenching visuals during the film’s denouement, the feature deserves praise for Garland’s imaginative, surreal (but hard to watch!) visions of the dominant male.
Rated R
3 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
