ELVIS (Theaters)
More than a run-of-the-mill biopic, “Elvis” succeeds as a wildly involving, exhilarating musical and cinematic achievement.
For those who want to quibble about some of the details, such as Elvis singing a song that does not match the exact time period, the small stuff really doesn’t matter as Australian cowriter, director and producer Baz Luhrmann manages to accurately capture the phenomenon known as EP, the Pelvis, the King and “every parent’s worst nightmare.”
Known for his operatic, over-the-top period films such as “Moulin Rouge” and “The Great Gatsby,” Luhrmann introduces Elvis (Austin Butler) in a stylized recreation of Texarkana, Texas circa 1954.
Impresario Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) expected his traveling circus and his country star Hank Snow (David Wenham) to be the big draw in Texarkana. But once Elvis took the stage and gave an electrifying, swivel-hipping, elder-tormenting performance, the other acts seemed irrelevant. The screaming girls in that audience prefigure the rock ‘n’ roller’s perpetual effect on women.
Portraying the enigmatic Colonel Parker, the unrecognizable Hanks (with prosthetics and a Dutch accent) gives a strong performance as the money-hungry wheeler-dealer who serves as an unreliable narrator for portions of Elvis’ life story. Butler deserves high praise for his spot-on portrayal of Elvis.
While making Elvis seem believably human, the actor also displays the cultural icon’s look, moves, voice and that famous charisma. Butler voices some of Elvis’ music, but it is the King himself on much of the soundtrack. Even though many of the actors are Australian and most of the scenes were shot in Australia, the movie closely resembles America circa the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
Hanks, Butler, Kelvin Harrison, Jr. as the young B.B. King, Adam Dunn as Bill Black and Alton Mason, who nails his performance as Little Richard, are some of the American cast members.
Australian actors Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and Olivia De Jonge are convincing in their roles as Gladys Presley, Vernon Presley and Priscilla Presley.
Also impressive are Australian players Tony Nixon as Dr. George C. Nichopoulous (the infamous Dr. Nick) and Shonka Dukureh as Memphis’ Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, who first sang “You Ain’t Nothing But a Hound-Dog.”
In true Luhrmann Pop Opera style, the visuals remain spectacular. The vivid production design re-creates Graceland, concert stages in a myriad of cities and the dazzling International Hotel in Las Vegas.
It’s the music that makes the 159 minutes speed by — Sun Records (“That’s All Right, Mama” “Baby Let’s Play House”), early concerts (in many towns in Texas including Paris and Greenville when Elvis traveled with “The Louisiana Hayride”), guest appearances on television (“Milton Berle,” “Steve Allen”), Hollywood! (31 Elvis-starring features shown in montage), the 1968 NBC Comeback Special (Colonel Tom agreed to a Christmas Show, not a concert!) and then the finale—Las Vegas! (“The Sweet Inspirations,” “The Imperials” and the legendary white jumpsuit).
Transcending previous biographies, Luhrmann’s version does justice to the totality of the entertainer as his story arcs from triumph to tragedy.
Rated PG-13
4 Stars
Alice Reese is a member of the Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association. She reviews movies, arts and entertainment for the Herald-Banner and for KETR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.