In today’s real talk column, I want to reflect on the MANY innovative partnerships that are thriving within the walls of GISD.
I am a fan of business and leadership guru John C. Maxwell, and am reminded of his quote:
“We tend to think of great thinkers and innovators as soloists, but the truth is that the greatest innovative thinking doesn't occur in a vacuum. Innovation results from collaboration."
I must say, collaboration is alive and well in Greenville ISD so, I think his quote is 100% correct. When I think about the great things that are happening in GISD, I am struck by the reality that so many are collaborative efforts. Consider just a few:
• Forever A Lion: This partnership is changing the lives by paving the way to an affordable college education for our students and employees. So far this year, more than 30 Greenville High School students are taking the Forever A Lion path to Texas A&M - Commerce. This year marks the fourth anniversary of this partnership, and enrollment numbers have grown dramatically over the years. Thank you to A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin and his leadership team for supporting our shared vision.
• The Family Health Connection: We know that healthy students are better learners and enjoy a higher quality of life, and that extends to their family members. That's why Carevide and GISD have a partnership that offers high-quality, low-cost primary care, dental care, and support services for all GISD students and their families. When parents or guardians receive the call from the school nurse that their child is sick, many can’t leave work to take the child to the doctor. They may sign a permission form that allows their child to receive immediate medical care. Siblings may also receive services through the Family Health Connection; they do not have to be enrolled in GISD. In addition, parents can receive health services through Carevide. Many thanks to Carevide CEO Michelle Carter and her team for their commitment to our health.
• Hunt Regional Healthcare: Just this week, seven doctors from Hunt Regional provided free physicals for over 500 high school and middle school athletes. This allows our athletes to clear a hurdle that can stand in the way of pursuing their athletic dreams. By competing in sports, students learn teamwork, how to win and lose with grace and how to set and accomplish their goals. This is just the latest example of the ongoing partnership that Greenville ISD enjoys with this excellent medical team. Thank you, Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Lee Boles and your colleagues for helping our students in so many ways.
• City of Greenville: In the midst of the pandemic, high-speed Internet went from being a luxury to being a necessity, as students across the district engaged in virtual learning from home. The Greenville City Council voted unanimously to donate $54,262.50 from their CARES Act funds to specifically aid GISD in the purchase of hotspots and up to an additional $22,500 for in-home reliable Internet through GEUS for families that didn’t have it. There is no way to measure the difference this made for our students and our families, and it remains one of the most powerful examples of what can happen when a community comes together around an essential cause. Our students are working hard to close the learning gap that 18 months of limited learning produced. I can guarantee you it would have been a much more severe problem had we not had this essential help from our partners at City Hall. Thank you to both former Mayor David Dreiling, Mayor Jerry Ransom, City Manager Summer Spurlock and current and former City Council members for rallying around our students.
• Paris Junior College: Our partnership with PJC allows our high school students to earn college credit through Dual Credit classes while they’re in high school. The courses range from engineering to statistics and British literature. PJC is strategically located right next to Greenville High School. Students can earn scholarships to take college classes for free, which saves families money and gives students an impressive head start in their college careers. Thank you, PJC President Dr. Pamela Anglin and all the faculty at PJC for allowing our students to explore higher education while still in high school!
• L3Harris: It’s astounding that leaders and team members at one of the world’s top defense firms would take the time to mentor students. But they do, and we are so grateful! Recently, female engineers and managers shared lively conversations via Zoom with students at STEM@Crockett as part of the national Read Across America initiative. L3Harris engineers also help robotics students at Greenville High School solve complex programming projects. The L3Harris Foundation awarded a $25,000 social impact grant to Tools for School, which contributed $20,000 of its own fundraising efforts to help fund high-speed internet for students who were learning from home during the pandemic. Thank you, L3Harris leaders and engineers, for taking the time to promote literacy and other essential causes in GISD.
• Innovation First International: It’s hard to imagine our Robowranglers’ success without the constant support of IFI. For many years, IFI engineers have mentored our robotics students, and since IFI manufactures VEX robotics, they have an impeccable understanding of the world of robotics. IFI President, CEO and Co-Founder Tony Norman proudly displays Robowranglers banners in his entry lobby, which also doubles as a banquet room. He is an outspoken supporter of not only the Robowranglers, but GISD as a whole. Norman hosts the annual GEEF spelling bee and other events in his facility, which is much appreciated. We are proud to taunt that Mr. Norman is a graduate of GISD. Thank you, Tony Norman, and your team members at IFI for all you do for our students.
• There are innumerable civic clubs, businesses, churches, nonprofit organizations, and citizens who support Greenville ISD by serving on committees, participating in fund raisers, and proudly displaying student artwork and GISD Proud signs. We thank every single one of you for coming together and believing in the future of our schools and our students!
After reflecting on the profoundly powerful partnerships that enrich all of our lives here in Greenville, I think I need to invite John Maxwell to come to town! He would be impressed to see his quote in action.
Sharon Boothe is superintendent of GISD schools.
