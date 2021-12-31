I pulled the old crystal ball out of the closet the other day, wiped away the dust and a few smudges and stared into it, hoping for glimpses of what 2022 might hold in store. At first I saw only fog as the glass orb reoriented itself to light. But eventually things became more clear, and here’re the top 10 things that I saw looming on the horizon.
1: The COVID-19 pandemic fizzles out as the disease fades into the background of everyday life. People still get sick from COVID-19, but with increased global vaccination rates, infection-fighting treatments, and more robust responses from the human immune system, COVID-19 starts to peter out next year and loses its pandemic status, much as the deadly Spanish Flu did more than 100 years ago.
2: The torrid pace of home building in Greenville continues unabated. Expect to see hundreds and hundreds of new homes erected here.
3: House prices begin to moderate. The stunning growth in real estate values reaches its peak before rising interest rates start to cool this red hot sellers market.
4: The Greenville ISD calls a bond election to address its building expansion and improvement needs.
5: The Texas Department of Transportation reopens its DMV office in Greenville at the same place as before. Hallelujah!
6: Gov. Greg Abbott easily wins the GOP primary in March and squares off against Democrat Beto O’Rourke in November. Abbott defeats the former El Paso congressman by 5 percentage points in the General Election.
7: The local economy hums along, creating hundreds of new jobs, but many employers remain challenged by an ongoing labor shortage and are forced to pay higher wages.
8: The Dallas Cowboys travel to a snowy Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. Head Coach Mike McCarthy sticks it to his old team, and the Pokes prevail 28-27 in an instant NFL classic.
9: The Greenville Lions boys varsity basketball team plays its way into the UIL post-season tournament and advances to the Area round.
10: The City of Greenville eliminates potholes by the hundreds and restores several miles of streets to near pristine condition under its citizen-supported road improvement initiative.
So now folks, you have my bold (and not so bold) predictions for 2022. I hope the good ones come true, and I wish for all of Greenville and Hunt County a safe, peaceful and prosperous year ahead.
Happy New Year!
