LEONARD — For 142 years, the residents of the Fannin County town of Leonard have celebrated the anniversary of the community’s birth by hosting a picnic, which has also involved much more than food.
The tradition continues during “Fun In The Sun” the 142nd Annual Leonard Picnic, which begins Thursday and continues daily until July 22.
Leonard’s annual picnic, held during the third weekend in July, began in 1880, when settlers gathered on July 22 to celebrate the sale of the new town’s first lots.
Activities this year include a carnival, rodeo, food trucks and live music each night; the Old Settlers Home Coming Day on Thursday; a golf tournament at Webb Hill Country Club in Wolfe City and an ice cream eating contest on Friday, a bass fishing tournament at the Leonard City Park Saturday; fireworks and much more.
Additional information about the picnic is available online at leonardchamber.com/annual-picnic
