She is an artist, a designer, an illustrator, a muralist, a cartoonist, a knitter, a teacher, a musician, a singer, a circus aerialist and a Girl Scout leader!
The dynamic and perpetually creative Laura Irrgang might best be known locally for her “You Be You” mural on the wall behind the Uptown Forum in downtown Greenville.
Besides designing and painting the mural, which was sponsored by Hunt County Public Art, the multitalented Lone Oak resident has an enormous range of artistic endeavors and skills.
Irrgang paints fine art and works as an illustrator. At present, she is waiting for the delivery of a knitting book which she illustrated.
“It’s the world’s first knitting graphic novel,” she said during a recent Lunch Break Special at the Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum. “The book will be available in 2022.”
Not only does she excel at visual art, Irrgang also plays the harp and sings. She began and ended her museum presentation with music.
Irrgang’s slide show at the museum included her “Fall Series” of paintings, which were on display at the Texan Theater during the autumn of 2020.
“I love country music,” she said. “It reminds me of my grandparents and brings me comfort and joy. I also love fall, Halloween, harvest festivals and knitwear. I created pictures of country artists during the the fall season. I imagined Johnny Cash in a scarf, taking apples home to June. I painted George Jones and Tammy Wynette stargazing (before the ‘D.I.V.O.R.C.E.’) and Charlie Pride with the perfect pumpkins. Dolly Parton is driving a yellow pickup, and ‘Hee- Haw’s’ Buck Owens and Roy Clark are riding a tandem bike. Loretta is making soup. Merle Haggard is relaxing with candles, and Willie Nelson is burning leaves.”
For each country star, she designed patterns—for fabric or for a backdrops.
“I like to do pattern design,” she said. “Sometimes I use the pattern as a jumping-off point.” Irrgang teaches an online Skillshare class. At present she is instructing her students in the“Acrylic Skillshare challenge: Five Days of Fall.”
Before she began painting the “You Be You” mural, Irrgang’s husband Adam built scaffolding in order for her to work on the wall of Payne’s Upholstery at the Uptown Forum parking lot.
“I researched which fish are native to Hunt County and North Texas lakes,” she said. “The fish
are stylized in the mural to make them more colorful and fun. It took six months to complete the mural, and I was able to finish it right at the beginning of the pandemic. I enjoy seeing the photos with the birthday fish along with other pictures as people pose in front of the mural.”
Irrgang varies her style of painting by employing several different mediums.
“I work in oils and in acrylics,” she said. “I also work with an iPad using Procreate and an Apple Pencil to make the art look like a number of mediums. I paint just as I do on canvas except that I am doing it digitally. You can make it look like many traditional mediums—from a pastel to an ink drawing.
“For my gallery art, I work in a surreal manner. I did a painting for an exhibit called “Le Flor de Vida” in tribute to Frida Kahlo at the Bath House Cultural Center in Dallas. The painting is called “The Three Fates” and is an allegory of the Greek myth of goddesses with Kahlo represented as a deer. I’m there as one of the spinners.”
“I have created abstract art by trying to replicate the agate rock formations that we have in Texas. With this technique, I pour paint, add chemicals and use a blow torch.”
In 2018, Irrgang was inducted into the Texas chapter of the National Cartoonist’s Society in honor of her online strip called “Glitterville.”
“I have a very rude cranberry Narwhal named Nadine that nobody likes,” she said. “Her friend Eunice is a unicorn. While Nadine is rude, Eunice is pathologically positive.
“I wrote ‘Glitterville’ up until the pandemic. It just seemed a little fluff for the times so I created a new cartoon called ‘Gregg’ as a comic strip representation of our neurosis. Gregg is an enormous green pickle and has a hard time wearing a mask because he doesn’t have ears or a nose. He anxiously makes his way through the trials of social distancing and shopping.”
Irrgang’s art studio can only be described as fabulous.
“The studio is divided into three parts,” she said “In the Fiesta Room, I have folk art, carvings and Mexican masks. The Halloween Room, which is used for making holiday items, has orange and yellow striped walls which were a pain to paint. The Scheherazade Room is based on thestory of the 1001 nights with lanterns with faux stained glass scenes and a swinging bed. It is also used as a guest room.”
When she had a chance to be part of the Circus Espana, the artist fulfilled her bucket list dream.
“I spent all of September performing in the circus,” she said. “The Circus Espana is a fifth generation circus that spends its off season in Greenville. At Little Elm, I performed lyra, which is also called aerial hoop. I do tricks while high off the ground.”
Irrgang serves as a Girl Scout troop leader.
“My daughters Piper and Violet go to school in Lone Oak,” she said. “Since it is a small district, our troop has girls from kindergartners to middle school. We have been to the Betty Perot Camp near Palestine where the scouts have been able to ride horses and learn to shoot a bow. The troop also got to have a sleepover at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas.”
