This is the month we as African Americans explore our legacy of Black history. With any aspect of African history, black history is an essential key to understanding our nation’s past, present and future. This month I wanted to share some of this rich history with you.
I grew up in the community called the East Hill community. This community had the social setting for many educational, religious and recreational activities for African Americans. A community that had many businesses, churches, funeral homes, barber and beauty shops, café and restaurants, grocery stores, nursery schools, music teachers, cemetery and a school.
So again let’s remember my small East Hill community.
The businesses began back in 1921 where a group of black women started a hand laundry. Others were Burleson Slaughter Pen owned and operated by Walter B. Johnson. The Silvery Moon Dance Hall owned by Buck Trust, The Realtors Theatre managed by my parents Guy and Helen Whytus.
East Hill had two service stations, Riley Foster’s and The Texaco owned by Arthur Lee Gilstrap.
The churches were Morse St. Church of Christmas, Wesley Chapel C.M.E., Carter Temple C.M.E., Goodwill Baptist, New Hope Baptist and Shiloh Church of God In Christian.
We had three funeral homes. John Byrd Funeral Home established back in 1921, Mrs. A.D. Key Funeral Home and Grundy Funeral Home owned by Thomas C. Grundy. East Mount Cemetery is also located on East Hill.
The many barber shops; Pat Durham, John Lemsey, Chilton, Clarence Neal, Willie Drennon and James Gipson. Beauty shops were; Mrs. Aimes, Jearl Durham, Eva Trust, Billie White, Luella, Helen Hill and Lucille Foster.
Our café and restaurants were; Gussie, Mc Daniel’s, Sandy Mack, Mung Jennings, Sunset, Glass Front, Porters and the Spare Ribbon owned by Dewey Fitzpatrick. The grocery stores were; Lula Lee, Will Mc Daniel, Max McMillian, Louie Turner( Mr. ED) and Charlie White. Others who operated stores out of their homes were Ananias Pitts, Dovie Lee and Sarah Washington. Arthur Lee Gilstrap operated the snow cone wagon.
We had three nursery schools operated by Beulah Volks, Jimmie White and Ila Gilstrap. Our music teachers were Jessie Mosby, A.L. Ward and Mrs.Flournoy.
We had Fred Douglas Elementary School and Wendell Fudgen was principal. Back then the principal would also have to teach a class and Mr. Fudgen was my sixth-grade teacher.
Two of East Hills finest; our two midwives — Francis Bailey and Mollie Lou Gilstrap. Francis opened a clinic on Marshall Street and Mollie Lou would go into homes of many to deliver babies.
In the latter years, the East Hill Reunion was added with much success and a hope that it will continue for many years. The COVID in 2020 caused it to be canceled. This reunion was created by Lucy Reed.
This ends my East Hill journey and for Black History Month you were able to see what a thriving community I was raised in. Even now, most of the older generation is gone, but East Hill still strives.
Dr. Nixon is a Greenville resident
