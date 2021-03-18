In a world recovering from the impact of a global pandemic, the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville intends this weekend to bring fans of superheroes, myths and science fiction to rally together during the annual Lit Con event.
Lit Con began at the library in 2019 and is designed to show off the library’s graphic novel collection, but also attracts vendors and cosplayers interested in an afternoon of fantasy and adventure. Previous Lit Cons have seen appearances Bumblebee from the Transformers, members of the DFW Ghostbusters and even Godzilla.
The library’s graphic novels include everything from fantasy, to historical fiction, science fiction, myths and fairy tales and nonfiction history, science, and biography.
The 2021 Lit Con is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the library, 1 Lou Finney Lane in Greenville. Additional information is available by calling 903-457-2992
