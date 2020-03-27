First Baptist Church-Greenville will host a tightly-monitored blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“Even with the situation with the virus, blood donations are still needed, but donations really need to be screened,” Pastor Roy Youngblood told the Herald-Banner. “We’ll have volunteers there getting people checked in and making sure we don’t have more than 10 people in line and that they’re spaced apart.
“The drive is with the American Red Cross, and they’ll have some of their people checking donors’ temperature and handling all the screening,” Youngblood added. “If we end up with more than 10 people at one time, we can have some wait in their cars.”
To help with the planning and screening process, the American Red Cross is encouraging members of the public who wish to donate blood to make appointments in advance.
Those who would like to help with the American Red Cross’ critical need for blood and platelets can log in or create an account online at www.redcrossblood.org/account-login.html to set up an appointment to donate this Sunday.
Questions about the drive and the donation process can be answered by calling the American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or emailing them at customercare@redcross.org.
