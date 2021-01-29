Even as many of us are starting New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, booth sales of the Girl Scout cookies are scheduled to begin in Greenville this weekend.
Available this year here are the perennial favorites of Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos and Tagalongs, along with the gluten-free Toffee-tastic and Caramel Chcolate Chip varieties and Girl Scout S’Mores, which are crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling.
As of press time Wednesday, booth sales were scheduled at the Brookshire’s, 6410 Wesley Street, between 4 and 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and 10 am. and 6 p.m. Sunday; and at the GNC,6834 Wesley Street, between 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Sales are also available from any local Girl Scout member.
A list of additional booth sale locations, dates and times is available online at: tinyurl.com/1tcyopsq
