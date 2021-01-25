The state playoffs just finished. Reaching the playoffs required many hours of hard work and sacrifice from coaches and players. Successful seasons are a testament to team unity and individual dedication.
Have you ever wondered, if all politicians are against inflation and high taxes, then why does America have inflation and high taxes? There are 100 senators, 435 congressional representatives, one president, and nine Supreme Court justices, which equates to 545 human beings out of 300 million citizens who are directly, legally, morally and individually responsible for domestic problems in this country. These leaders are not unified.
Friday night lights across Texas brings entire communities together to watch their local boys battle. Hard work and sacrifice are evident in how they play, perform and compete. Winning a game or losing a game does not necessarily explain a teams’ effort. When teams are even in talent, the most prepared and organized team usually wins.
You would think this holds true in society. Do hard working parents always succeed financially? It seems like lawmakers continue to tax and punish people who work hard and sacrifice to give their family a better life. Former President Thomas Jefferson said democracy would cease to exist when government takes away from those who are willing to work and give to those who do not work.
It appears people who work more nowadays are taxed more. People who do not work cannot afford to start working because they might make too much money and lose the government’s hand out. Small businesses are closing at an alarming rate because workers make more on a government handout then if they go back to work.
The same holds true in athletics. Many wishful players wait until it is season time trying to join a sports team. These hopefuls believe they should make a team’s roster even though they have not put in proper offseason work.
I assure you, after 39 years of coaching there are many folks who have this belief. People who have not sacrificed and paid the price for success in business, sports or in their family life usually do not appreciate results of others’ success.
Team’s must believe and trust one another. Trust comes from experience and interaction. When players go through battles together, they develop trust in one another. In addition, when a person sacrifices time and effort in a project the project becomes very meaningful.
It is offseason time now. All football playoffs are over. Time will tell who is willing to pay the price for next seasons’ success. Maybe our government should follow this plan for success.
Thought for the week, “The six W’s: Work will win when wishing won’t.”
— Todd Blackledge
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
